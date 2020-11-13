Friday calendar

Today
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Live streaming of “Spamalot,” 7:30 p.m. Midland University’s performances of the Monty Python comedy are sold out, but live stream passes are still available for $15. These may be purchased at www.midlandu.edu/tickets.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saturday
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
St. Matthew Lutheran Church’s Annual Turkey Supper, 4-7 p.m., 300 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. This year’s turkey supper meals will only be available through a contactless drive-thru at the church. The menu will include turkey and all the trimmings, and pie (choice of pumpkin, cherry or apple.) The cost is $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 5-10, and free for children under 5.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Live streaming of “Spamalot,” 7:30 p.m. Midland University’s performances of the Monty Python comedy are sold out, but live stream passes are still available for $15. These may be purchased at www.midlandu.edu/tickets.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Live streaming of “Spamalot,” 2 p.m. Midland University’s performances of the Monty Python comedy are sold out, but live stream passes are still available for $15. These may be purchased at www.midlandu.edu/tickets.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
