Friday calendar

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday

HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

St. Matthew Lutheran Church’s Annual Turkey Supper, 4-7 p.m., 300 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. This year’s turkey supper meals will only be available through a contactless drive-thru at the church. The menu will include turkey and all the trimmings, and pie (choice of pumpkin, cherry or apple.) The cost is $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 5-10, and free for children under 5.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.