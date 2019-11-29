Today
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Tailgate party, 12:30 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome and asked to bring a snack to share.
American Red Cross blood drive, 1-7 p.m., Hy-Vee, Fremont. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
SaturdayMainStreet of Fremont Annual Christmas Walk, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., downtown Fremont. The tree lighting ceremony with Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be at 5:30 p.m. There will be photo opportunities with live reindeer. Horse drawn carriage rides will be offered throughout downtown Fremont from 6-8 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Hot chocolate bar, 3-5 p.m., Grace Church PCA, 109 E. Sixth St., Fremont. Everyone is welcome.
3rd Annual Valley Christmas Tree Lighting and Small Business Saturday, 5-8 p.m., downtown Valley. Trees will be lit at 6 p.m. The event also will include chili and hot cocoa, craft stations and letters to Santa station, scavenger hunt, shopping at downtown businesses and Santa’s arrival.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
SundayAlcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Opening of the Christmas Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., St. Benedict Center, north of Schuyler. A large variety of crafts and gifts made by area artists will be on sale. The craft show will be open through Dec. 15. Admission is free.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
FurEver Home Inc. presents Photos with Santa, 1-4 p.m., Fremont Mall. Nail trims and microchipping also will be available during this event.
Our Little Christmas Festival & Open House, 1-5 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St. The entertainment schedule includes: Johnson Crossing Select Choir, 1 p.m.; Fremont Middle School Ladies First, 2 p.m.; Fremont High School Chorale, 3 p.m.; Mike and Amy Spies, 3:30 p.m. There also will be cookies and hot cider, a wreath silent auction, and Dept. 56 Christmas Village display. A $5 donation will be collected at the door.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Dodge County Radio Emergency Associated Communication Team (REACT), 6:30 p.m., St. James Church, Fifth and D streets, Fremont. For more information, call 402-687-2160.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Fremont Bergan High School’s One-Act Play Production, 7 p.m., Midland University’s Kimmel Theatre, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.