Friday calendar

Today
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Mac’s Carnival, 5-10 p.m., Fremont Mall parking lot.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The menu includes 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, baked potato, fries, onion rings, vegetable and salad. Everyone is welcome.
Live music by Class Act II, 7-10 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. There will be bar specials during the band.
“Picnic,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Swanson Hall of Science on the Midland University campus, Fremont. Tickets range in cost from $8 to $10 and are available at www.midlandu.edu/tickets or by calling 402-941-6399.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saturday
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fire truck rides, 1-2 p.m., Hooper Fire Station.
Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. Everyone is invited to watch college football games. The club may close early depending on business.
Mac’s Carnival, 3-10 p.m., Fremont Mall parking lot.
“Picnic,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Swanson Hall of Science on the Midland University campus, Fremont. Tickets range in cost from $8 to $10 and are available at www.midlandu.edu/tickets or by calling 402-941-6399.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Wahoo Swap Meet, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo.
Fremont Rural Fire Department Pancake Feed, 8 a.m. to noon, Fremont Rural Fire Station, 110 Boulevard St. Freewill donations will be collected. Everyone is invited to meet the Fremont Rural Firefighters.
Snyder Volunteer Fire & Rescue Annual Breakfast Fundraiser, 8 a.m. to noon, Firemen’s Ballroom, Snyder. Pancakes, eggs, ham, coffee and juice will be served. Take-out meals will be available.
Three Rivers Public Health Department flu immunization clinic, 8:15-11:45 a.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Masks are required. Enter through the doors at the circle drive. Bring your insurance cards.
Pancake feed, 8:30 a.m. to noon, Hooper Fire Station. Freewill donations will be collected.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Club open, noon to 6 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. Everyone is invited to watch NFL games. There will be drink specials during the games. The club may be open longer or close early depending on business.
Mac’s Carnival, noon to 10 p.m., Fremont Mall parking lot.
“Picnic,” 2 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Swanson Hall of Science on the Midland University campus, Fremont. Tickets range in cost from $8 to $10 and are available at www.midlandu.edu/tickets or by calling 402-941-6399.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
