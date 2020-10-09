Friday calendar

Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. Everyone is invited to watch college football games. The club may close early depending on business.

Mac’s Carnival, 3-10 p.m., Fremont Mall parking lot.

“Picnic,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Swanson Hall of Science on the Midland University campus, Fremont. Tickets range in cost from $8 to $10 and are available at www.midlandu.edu/tickets or by calling 402-941-6399.

Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Wahoo Swap Meet, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo.

Fremont Rural Fire Department Pancake Feed, 8 a.m. to noon, Fremont Rural Fire Station, 110 Boulevard St. Freewill donations will be collected. Everyone is invited to meet the Fremont Rural Firefighters.

Snyder Volunteer Fire & Rescue Annual Breakfast Fundraiser, 8 a.m. to noon, Firemen’s Ballroom, Snyder. Pancakes, eggs, ham, coffee and juice will be served. Take-out meals will be available.