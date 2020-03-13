Friday calendar

Spring Fling, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gallery 92 West, 92 W. Sixth St., Fremont. The sale of new and barely used items of all kinds will include paints, canvas, frames, art books and many miscellaneous items.

Bar Olympics, 11 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. The two-day event will include corn hole, pool, darts, shuffle board, raffles, prizes, card games and food. Entertainment will be provided by country band Night Riders from 7-11 p.m. Cost of the two-person teams is $20. Teams finishing in the top half will return on Sunday. To pre-register, visit the bar or call 402-721-0829 or 402-719-2418.

Jessie Benton Fremont Chapter of the Izaak Walton League March Family Dinner, 6:30 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. The menu will include: corned beef and cabbage or roast beef (limited), carrots and potatoes, Jell-O or soup, one dessert, coffee or juice. The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under. Twenty free games of bingo will be played following dinner. Everyone is welcome. To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, attendees will get one green beer or green lemonade with your paid dinner at 6 p.m.