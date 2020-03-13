Friday calendar

Today
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Cedar Bluffs Sons of the American Legion Post 158 Fish Fry, 5:30-8 p.m., American Legion Post 158, 101 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. The menu includes fried fish, coleslaw, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, pickles and bread. The cost is $10 a plate for adults and $5 a plate for kids 12 and under. Takeout meals will be available. Desserts will be available for purchase by the Ladies Auxiliary.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. Everyone is welcome.
Lent Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Izaak Walton Fremont Chapter, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. The menu features Pollock made three different ways, fries, coleslaw, bread and dessert. Chicken strips also will be available. The cost is $10 per person for two trips through the food line and a drink ticket.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
SaturdayHomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
American Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fremont Mall. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Spring Fling, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gallery 92 West, 92 W. Sixth St., Fremont. The sale of new and barely used items of all kinds will include paints, canvas, frames, art books and many miscellaneous items.
Bar Olympics, 11 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. The two-day event will include corn hole, pool, darts, shuffle board, raffles, prizes, card games and food. Entertainment will be provided by country band Night Riders from 7-11 p.m. Cost of the two-person teams is $20. Teams finishing in the top half will return on Sunday. To pre-register, visit the bar or call 402-721-0829 or 402-719-2418.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Jessie Benton Fremont Chapter of the Izaak Walton League March Family Dinner, 6:30 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. The menu will include: corned beef and cabbage or roast beef (limited), carrots and potatoes, Jell-O or soup, one dessert, coffee or juice. The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under. Twenty free games of bingo will be played following dinner. Everyone is welcome. To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, attendees will get one green beer or green lemonade with your paid dinner at 6 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont
SundayAlcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Corned beef and cabbage dinner, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or until gone), Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. The cost is $9 plus tax. Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact Marie Peatrowsky at 402-720-0072.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.