Today
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Airport Advisory Board meeting, 8:15 a.m., Fremont Municipal Airport, 1203 W. 23rd St. The meeting is open to the public.
The PAD ribbon cutting, 9-10 a.m., 1630 Railroad St., Suite 100, Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, N. Somers Ave.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. Everyone is welcome.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
SaturdayHomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Bob Bruner Memorial Fishing Derby, 9 a.m. to noon, Lake 16, Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area. No fishing license or park entry permit is required. There will be prizes, free hot dogs, sloppy joes and pop while supplies last. Each child must be accompanied by a parent to be entered into the derby and casting contest.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart to heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
SundayAmerican Red Cross blood drive, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Fremont Nazarene Church, 960 Johnson Road, Fremont. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Arlington High School graduation, 1 p.m., Arlington High School gym.
West Point-Beemer High School graduation, 1 p.m., West Point-Beemer High School gym, West Point.
Music by Claude Bourbon, 2 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. His guitar playing music includes Spanish and Middle Eastern styles. He incorporates all five fingers on each hand during his playing. The program is free and open to the public. Refreshments will follow. For more information, contact the library at 402-727-2694.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.