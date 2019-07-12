Today
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Fremont 4-H Expo, Christensen Field, Fremont. Events will include the beef show, watermelon feed, community luncheon and coronation, and shooting sports competition.
American Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saunders County Medical Center, Wahoo. To schedule an appointment, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Craft and vendor show, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. Admission is free. Biscuits and gravy and cinnamon rolls will be served for breakfast. Homemade chicken salad and sloppy joes will be served for lunch while hot beef and hot turkey will be served for dinner. Everyone is welcome.
Ribbon cutting for the Art Garden by Autism Center of Nebraska, 9-10 a.m., Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce, 145 E. Sixth St., Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
John C. Fremont Days opening ceremony, 12:30 p.m., Chautauqua Tent, John C. Fremont Park. Events will include a craft vendor show, 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit, musical entertainment, living history encampments, Little Miss Fremont Pageant, historical tours, middle school pool party, hot air balloon glow, rodeo and more.
Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014 Steam Locomotive arrives, 12:45 p.m., 10 S. Main St., Fremont. The locomotive is scheduled to depart at 1:30 p.m. Running times and scheduled stops are subject to change.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
SaturdayFremont 4-H Expo, Christensen Field, Fremont. Events will include a free pancake breakfast, swine show, rabbit show, watermelon feed and poultry show.
John C. Fremont Days, Fremont. Events will include a craft vendor show, 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit, pancake feed, live music, living history encampments, historical tours, sporting events, children’s activities, car and bike show, rodeo, cosmic bowling and more.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
American Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fremont Mall. To schedule an appointment, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Craft and vendor show, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. Admission is free. Biscuits and gravy and cinnamon rolls will be served for breakfast. Barbecue pork will be served for lunch while hot beef and hot turkey will be served for dinner. Everyone is welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Mobile nursing unit for diabetes checks, noon to 4 p.m., Longacres’ parking lot, 150 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The free diabetes checks are provided by the Cosmopolitan Club.
Concert by Jerry Barlow, 2 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. Barlow is a Celtic guitarist and storyteller. The program is free to the community. Light refreshments will be served following the performance.
“A Warrior of the People: Susan La Flesche,” 2:30 p.m., Louis E. May Museum, Fremont. The Humanities Nebraska presentation, which is free and open to the public, will be given by Joe Starita.
Worship night, 7-8:30 p.m., The Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont. Everyone is welcome.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
John C. Fremont Days, Fremont, Events will include a pancake feed, historical encampments, community church service, craft vendor show, historical parade and floats after the floats.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
John C. Fremont Days parade, 1:30 p.m., downtown Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Royal Family Kids Camp fundraiser, 5:30-7 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 2101 County Road 26, Fremont. The pulled pork sandwich meal will include potato salad, baked beans and homemade desserts and bars. The cost is $12 for adults and $3 for children ages 3-12. There will be a silent auction and a raffle for a big screen TV.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.