Today
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.
2nd Annual Chip in for the Chamber Golf Tournament, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., North Bend Golf Course. For more information, contact the Fremont Chamber at 402-721-2641.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, N. Somers Ave.
Community bingo, 2-3:30 p.m., The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens, 749 E. 29th St., Fremont. The event is free and open to the public. Over $100 will be paid out in cash prizes.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Community Back to School Bash, 7 p.m., Clemmons Park (on the sled hill), Fremont. Food trucks will be open at 7 p.m. and free popcorn will be served. The movie “Toy Story” will be shown at sunset (about 8:30 p.m.).
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Point Of Freedom Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saturday
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Round Church Rumblefest, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Cost is $15 for those wishing to enter a vehicle in the show. The car show is a fundraiser for the church’s youth group and a community outreach effort. The Pancake Man will be flipping pancakes, which are free to the public – both spectators and car show entrants – from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Pancakes will be served in the Community Life Center on the church campus.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Nebraska Sports tailgate party, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fremont Mall parking lot. Hot dogs will be grilled from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Donations will be accepted for the Dodge County Humane Society.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart to heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous open meeting, 7:30 p.m., United Faith Church, 218 W. Gardiner St., Valley.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Dodge County Radio Emergency Associated Communication Team (REACT), 6:30 p.m., American Red Cross, Dodge County Chapter, 439 N. Main St., Fremont. For more information, call 402-687-2160.
Narcotics Anonymous Point of Freedom Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.