Friday calendar

Fremont Eagles Club Spaghetti Dinner & Dance Benefit, 5:30 p.m. to midnight, Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Broad St. Dinner will be served from 5:30-7 p.m. A dance featuring music by Brad Scott will be from 7 p.m. to midnight. Tickets for dinner and the dance are $10. Tickets for the dance only are $3. All proceeds will benefit Fremont Eagles Club.

Golden Hits show featuring Aaron Shoemaker, 7 p.m., Fremont Opera House. Tickets for the evening show are $20 each and are available online at the website: https://fremontoperahouse.org or by calling 402-720-2332. Tickets can also be purchased in-person at Sampter’s at 517 N. Main St., in downtown Fremont or at the opera house on the night of the show.