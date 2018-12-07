Today
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Don Peterson Holiday Open House, 9-10 a.m., 1006 E. Sixth St., Fremont. Non-perishable food items will be collected for Low Income Ministry.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, N. Somers Ave.
Cedar Bluffs Music Department Soup Supper, 5-8 p.m., Cedar Bluffs Public Schools lunch room. Soup will be sold for $3 per bowl. The hometown holiday celebration also will include a cookie walk, craft fair, senior citizen craft and bake sale, winter book fair, pictures with Santa, and elementary school Christmas programs.
December artist reception, 5-7 p.m., Gallery 92 West, Fremont. Everyone is welcome. Admission is free.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The regular menu will be served along with chicken hot wings. There will not be music. Everyone is welcome.
Fremont Izaak Walton Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Izaak Walton Main Lodge, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Fried Pollack, baked Pollack, french fries, cole slaw, bread, soda and water will be served. Chicken strips will be available for non-fish eaters. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Carry out dinners may be ordered by calling 402-721-6112 at least 20 minutes in advance.
Fremont Antique Car Club, 7 p.m., Fremont Rural Fire Hall, 110 Boulevard St. For more information, contact Scott Reeson at 402-719-8318.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saturday
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
16th Annual Catholic Daughters Cookie Walk, 8 a.m. to noon, Delaney Hall, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Fremont. Mrs. Claus will be visiting the cookie walk.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Stuff the Cruiser event, 10 a.m. to noon, Dollar General Store, North Bend. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office will be collecting donations of new toys, winter wear and clothing that will be delivered to families.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart to heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Stuff the Cruiser event, 1-3 p.m., Dollar General Store, Hooper. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office will be collecting donations of new toys, winter wear and clothing that will be delivered to families.
Stuff the Cruiser event, 3:30-5 p.m., Dollar General Store, East Military Avenue, Fremont. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office will be collecting donations of new toys, winter wear and clothing that will be delivered to families.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Soup & Pie Feed, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Air Boat Club, 3159 Big Island Road, Fremont. A $10 donation will be accepted for ages 11 and older. A $5 donation will be accepted for ages 10 and younger. Bring your own beverages. Everyone is welcome.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Aerie 200 breakfast, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Breakfast will be cooked to order. All proceeds will go to Aerie-supported charities. Everyone is welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, 1:30-3 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, Fremont. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the park for pictures with goody bags. Those attending are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to a local food bank.
9th Annual Family Christmas Party, 2-4 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Those attending are asked to bring a tray of goodies to share. There will be a movie, popcorn and pop for kids, and possibly a visit from Santa Claus.
Back to Bethlehem, 5-7:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Those who attend can walk through a re-creation of the streets of Bethlehem, munch on treats, make crafts, pet live animals and post a prayer on a special tree. Various groups will provide music and CDs of the Christmas story are available. The public is invited and admission is free.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.