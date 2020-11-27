Friday calendar

3rd Annual Downtown Valley Christmas Tree Lighting, 5-7 p.m., downtown Valley. Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the event will be modified this year. The Valley Days Foundation page will be showing the arrival of Santa and the tree lighting live. Everyone is then invited to drive through Spruce Street to view the lights, wave at Santa and pick up a kids activity and treat bag. The shops along Spruce Street also will be open.