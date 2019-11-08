Today
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
The Salvation Army Chamber Coffee, 9-10 a.m., 707 N. I St., Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Upcycling and succulent celebration, 2-3 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s large meeting room, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. Everyone is welcome.
“Legally Blonde: The Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University, Fremont. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
SaturdayHomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
2019 Run for Warriors, 8:30, Trinity Lutheran School, Fremont. For more information, visit http://runforwarriors.com. Proceeds will benefit Trinity students and the veterans memorial in Fremont.
American Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fremont Mall. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Fall Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club’s main floor, 649 N. Main St. Admission is free.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
You have free articles remaining.
Fremont Altrusa Club’s Annual Holiday Luncheon, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Fremont Church of Christ, 4163 N. Broad St.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Warrior Football Community Tailgate, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Heedum Field, north of the grandstands, Fremont. The Warriors will take on the Doane Tigers at 1 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Author visit with Sue Reyzlik, 2-4 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s large meeting room, Fremont.
Teen Book Club, 2-3 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont.
St. Matthew Lutheran Church’s Turkey Supper, 5-7:30 p.m., Cedar Bluffs Auditorium, Cedar Bluffs. Turkey and all of the trimmings, pies and desserts will be served. Carryout dinners will be available from 4-7 p.m. at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 300 S. Second St., in Cedar Bluffs. Tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 5-10 and free for ages 4 and under. The event also will include a silent auction.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Bethel 15’s 10th Annual Give Thanks for Hearing Dinner, 6-7:30 p.m., Fremont Masonic Lodge, 350 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Tickets are $8 for ages 11 and up, $5 for ages 4-10 and free for ages 3 and under. There also will be a silent auction.
Nickerson Volunteer Fire Department Fall Festival, 6 p.m. to midnight, 101 N. Maple St., Nickerson. The festival will include food, refreshments, silent auction, bingo, ham and turkey raffle, and prizes.
Jessie Benton Family Dinner, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Izaak Walton Fremont Chapter, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, dessert, coffee or juice will be served. The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for kids under 12. Twenty free games of bingo will be played after dinner.
“Legally Blonde: The Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University, Fremont. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
SundayAlcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Nickerson Volunteer Fire Department Fall Festival, noon to 6 p.m., 101 N. Maple St., Nickerson. The festival will include food, refreshments, silent auction, bingo, ham and turkey raffle, and prizes.
“Legally Blonde: The Musical,” 2 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University, Fremont. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.