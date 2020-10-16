Friday calendar

Cedar Bluffs FBLA Fall Car Show, 5-6:30 p.m., Cedar Bluffs Football Field. The car show will take place prior to the Wildcats’ last football game of the season. All types of cars and trucks are invited. To register, email brian.dunker@cbwildcats.org or call Cedar Bluffs High School at 402-628-2080, Ext. 1001.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. The menu includes 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, baked potato, fries, onion rings, vegetable and salad. The special this week is ham and au gratin potatoes. Everyone is welcome.

Live music by Down Memory Lane, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. There will be bar specials during the band. Everyone is welcome.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday

HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.