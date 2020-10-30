Friday calendar

Today
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Rebuilding Together Chamber Coffee, 9-10 a.m., 706 W. Fourth St., Fremont. Masks are encouraged.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Boo in Wahoo: Pandemic Edition 2020, 3-5:30 p.m., Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo. Those attending will stay in their vehicle and drive-thru at the fairgrounds. Treat bags will be distributed to the first 1,200 trick-or-treaters (1 per child ages 1-12). Snacks will be compliments of the Saunders Medical Center Foundation.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. The menu includes 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. The special this week is hot beef sandwich. Everyone is welcome.
Malmo Pumpkins, dark until 10:30 p.m., one block west of RK’s Bar and Grill on Rutland Avenue, Malmo. Numerous carved pumpkins will be lit and on display.
Live music featuring Down Memory Lane with special appearance by Beat Street, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. There will be bar specials and a Halloween costume party during the band.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saturday
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Boo-Tacular Bash, 1-4 p.m., Fremont Mall. The event will include trick-or-treating at stores and booth spaces throughout the mall, photos with a scarecrow and more. Masks are encouraged.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools FBLA Trunk or Treat, 2-4 p.m., practice field directly west of the school, Cedar Bluffs. The free community event will include decorated cars, candy and food. Masks are required.
Halloween Shenanigans, 2:30-4 p.m., downtown Scribner.
Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. Everyone is invited to watch college football games. The bar opens at noon for this week’s Husker game. There will be food and drink specials throughout the game. No food or drinks are allowed to be brought into the club at any time. The club may close early depending on business.
Drive-thru Fall Festival, 5-7 p.m., Fremont Alliance Church, 1615 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. Church members will be erecting booths under small tents in the church parking lot. Different treats will be provided at the booths. Participants in vehicles will go through the Fremont High School parking lot and into the church parking lot across the street. Bags will be provided at the first booth. People, wearing gloves and masks, will count the number of people in each vehicle and bring the appropriate amount of treats from the booths to the vehicles. Children are encouraged to wear costumes if they have them.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Drive-thru Trick-or-Treating, 5:30-8 p.m., StoneBridge Christian Church, 1041 N. Nye Ave., Fremont. Everyone is asked to remain in their cars. Candy will be handed out by people wearing gloves and masks.
Trick-or-Treat Parade, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Wahoo First United Methodist Church, 714 N. Beech St., Wahoo. Pre-packaged treat bags will be available at multiple stations along the sidewalks of the church. Everyone is invited to wear their costume and come by for treats and other goodies in a safe and socially-distanced way.
Trunk or Treat, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Yutan GP Church, 110 Vine St., Yutan. A prize will be awarded to the best-decorated car trunk.
Trunk or Treat, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Lifehouse, 222 S. Mayne St., Valley. A prize will be awarded to the best-decorated car trunk.
Malmo Pumpkins, dark until 10:30 p.m., one block west of RK’s Bar and Grill on Rutland Avenue, Malmo. Numerous carved pumpkins will be lit and on display.
Halloween costume party and music by Brad Scott, 8 p.m. to midnight, Fremont Eagles Club ballroom. Admission is $5.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Club open, noon to 6 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. Everyone is invited to watch NFL games. There will be drink specials during the games. The club may be open longer or close early depending on business.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Dodge County Radio Emergency Associated Communication Team (REACT), 6:30 p.m., St. James Church, Fifth and D streets, Fremont. For more information, call 402-687-2160.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.