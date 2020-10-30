Friday calendar

Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. Everyone is invited to watch college football games. The bar opens at noon for this week’s Husker game. There will be food and drink specials throughout the game. No food or drinks are allowed to be brought into the club at any time. The club may close early depending on business.

Drive-thru Fall Festival, 5-7 p.m., Fremont Alliance Church, 1615 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. Church members will be erecting booths under small tents in the church parking lot. Different treats will be provided at the booths. Participants in vehicles will go through the Fremont High School parking lot and into the church parking lot across the street. Bags will be provided at the first booth. People, wearing gloves and masks, will count the number of people in each vehicle and bring the appropriate amount of treats from the booths to the vehicles. Children are encouraged to wear costumes if they have them.