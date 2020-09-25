Friday calendar

Today
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Ribbon cutting, 9-10 a.m., Magnum Builders, 310 E. Cloverly Rd., Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Fall Festival, 5:30-8 p.m., 105 E. Sixth St., Fremont. Everyone is invited to grab a bite from a food truck and listen to Wildwoods and their full band from Lincoln.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. The menu includes 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tender, baked potato, fries, onion rings, vegetable and salad. The special is meat loaf for $8.99 plus tax. Everyone is welcome.
Live music by Night Riders, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. There is no cover charge. There will be bar specials during the band.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saturday
Scribner Q 150 garage sale, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., old Scribner Grain office and Dostal Heating and Plumbing, Scribner. All proceeds will be used for Scribner’s 150th celebration scheduled for summer 2021.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Community Shred Event, 9-11 a.m., Nye Pointe parking lot, 2700 N. Laverna St., Fremont. Everyone is invited to bring their information-sensitive documents to be shredded. There is a limit of two boxes/approximately 50 pounds of documents.
Fall Artisan and Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., parking lot at Fifth Street and Park Avenue, downtown Fremont. Masks are encouraged when unable to socially distance or when interacting with the vendors. Pancakes will be served.
Fremont Fall Festival Backyard Barbecue Cook-Off, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fifth Street and Park Avenue, downtown Fremont. The competition categories are chicken, pork ribs and pork loin. The entry fee is $50 per backyard barbecue team. Judging starts at 4 p.m. and the awards ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. To sign up, visit: https://maybrothersbuilding.yapsody.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. Everyone is invited to watch college football games. The club may close early depending on business.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Scribner Q 150 garage sale, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., old Scribner Grain office and Dostal Heating and Plumbing, Scribner. All proceeds will be used for Scribner’s 150th celebration scheduled for summer 2021.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Club open, noon to 6 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. Everyone is welcome to watch NFL games. There will be drink specials during the games. There also will be a coin auction at noon. The club may be open longer or close early depending on business.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
