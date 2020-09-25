Friday calendar

Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. The menu includes 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tender, baked potato, fries, onion rings, vegetable and salad. The special is meat loaf for $8.99 plus tax. Everyone is welcome.

Live music by Night Riders, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. There is no cover charge. There will be bar specials during the band.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday

Scribner Q 150 garage sale, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., old Scribner Grain office and Dostal Heating and Plumbing, Scribner. All proceeds will be used for Scribner’s 150th celebration scheduled for summer 2021.

HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.