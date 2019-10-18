Today
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Airport Advisory Board meeting, 8:15 a.m., Fremont Municipal Airport, 1203 W. 23rd St. The meeting is open to the public.
CASA of the Midlands ribbon cutting, 9-10 a.m., 435 N. Park Ave., Room 404, Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. Everyone is welcome.
Scary Night in the Maze, 7-10 p.m., Camp Fontanelle, 9677 County Road 3, Fontanelle.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
SaturdayHomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
6th Annual YMCA Fall Craft and Vendor Fair, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fremont Family YMCA. This event will feature over 140 vendors on the YMCA’s five indoor tennis courts. The Y’s Women will be selling concessions. There also will be face painting and balloon art. Admission is a freewill offering that will go toward the YMCA’s No Youth Denied Scholarship Program.
Ford Drive 4 Ur School benefitting Archbishop Bergan, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Charlie Diers Ford, 2445 N. Broad St., Fremont. For every test drive, Ford Motor Company will donate $20 to Archbishop Bergan.
Free sports injury clinic, 9-11 a.m., Methodist Fremont Health Medical Center’s Rehabilitation Department. Athletes are asked to check in by 10 a.m. and are seen on a first come, first serve basis. For more information, call 402-727-3329.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Community Tailgate, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., north of Heedum Field, Fremont. The community tailgate is being sponsored by Raising Cane’s. The Midland University football team will play Dakota Wesleyan at 1 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Open house, 1:30-5 p.m., Lincoln Premium Poultry/Costco Wholesale facility, 1325 E. Cloverly Road, Fremont. Tours and refreshments will be provided. Those who intend on touring the facility must wear closed toe flat shoes.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Paul Haar Sax Quartet, 7 p.m., Fremont Opera House. The Fremont native and his protegees will play a variety of music. Season tickets are available on the opera house’s website or by calling 402-720-2332. Season tickets cost $80 for an individual or $150 for a couple. A ticket for an individual show is $20.
Scary Night in the Maze, 7-10 p.m., Camp Fontanelle, 9677 County Road 3, Fontanelle.
“The Snow Queen,” 7 p.m., Scribner-Snyder School Gym, Scribner. The Missoula Children’s Theatre and more than 50 local students will perform an original musical adaptation of “The Snow Queen.” There will be a freewill donation benefitting prom.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
SundayBreakfast at the Fire Hall, 8 a.m. to noon, Scribner Volunteer Fire Department. Pancakes, french toast, eggs, sausage, ham, coffee and juice will be served.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
DCHS Spooktacular Halloween Paw-ty, noon to 2 p.m., Dodge County Humane Society, 787 S. Luther Road, Fremont. The event will include a costume contest, coloring, face painting, games and prizes. Everyone is invited to bring their family and pets.
Book signing by Tosca Lee, 2-3 p.m., Blair Public Library & Technology Center, 2233 Civic Drive, Blair. Lee will be discussing her latest book, “A Single Light,” and talking about writing in general. There will be books available for purchase.
Search for Treats, 2-4 p.m., Camp Fontanelle, 9677 County Road 3, Fontanelle. Search for Treats is included with your entrance fee. The corn maze is open from 1-6 p.m. The entrance fee is $8 for ages 12 and older, $6 for ages 3-11 and free for ages 2 and younger. If you bring a new toy ($5 value or more), you will receive free entrance. Donations will be given to Toys for Tots or to help support Christmas Camp.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.