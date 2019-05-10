Today
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Skin Envy Ribbon Cutting, 9-10 a.m., 3140 E. Elk Lane, Suite 600, Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
DC Lynch Carnival, Fremont Mall. Coupons to the carnival can be found in the Fremont Tribune.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. Everyone is welcome.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saturday
American Red Cross blood drive, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Arlington City Auditorium. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
American Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fremont Mall. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org and enter Fremont Mall or contact Kyle Jensen at 402-910-0681.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Midland University commencement, 10 a.m., Wikert Event Center, Fremont.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart to heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Cedar Bluffs High School graduation, 2 p.m., Cedar Bluffs High School gym.
Mead High School graduation, 2 p.m., Mead High School gym.
Oakland-Craig High School graduation, 2 p.m., Oakland-Craig School gym.
Yutan High School graduation, 2 p.m., Yutan High School gym.
Teen Book Club, 2-3 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont.
Spring plants and flowers, 2-3 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont.
Fremont High School graduation, 3 p.m., Wikert Event Center, Midland University, Fremont.
“150 Years in the Making,” 4-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. The program will tell the story of the driving of the Golden Spike event in Nebraska, which began the process of the Transcontinental Railroad. The railroad museum will be bringing railroad souvenirs for attendees to purchase if interested. The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be provided.
Howells-Dodge High School graduation, 5 p.m., Howells-Dodge High School gym, Howells.
Fremont Bergan High School graduation, 6:30 p.m., St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Logan View High School graduation, 2 p.m., Logan View High School gym, Hooper.
North Bend Central High School graduation, 2 p.m., North Bend Central High School gym.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.