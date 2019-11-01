{{featured_button_text}}
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club.

HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

American Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saunders County Medical Center, Wahoo. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.

Nebraska Department of Labor ribbon cutting, 9-10 a.m., 827 N. D St., Fremont.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.

Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. Everyone is welcome.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

SaturdayHooper American Legion Auxiliary Christmas Revisited, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hooper American Legion Post, 115 N. Main St., Hooper. There will be a wide selection of new, used, vintage, collectible, quality items. Christmas and other holiday and miscellaneous decorator items will be available for a goodwill donation. Proceeds benefit veteran programs, including veteran-related scholarships, support for Nebraska’s four veterans’ homes, two medical centers and associated clinics, and homeless veterans, as well as assistance to the local American Legion post.

HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Scrap tire collection, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont. This free scrap tire collection event is for residents of Dodge, Saunders, Washington and Douglas counties. It is limited to 100 tires per person. Car, truck, semi-trailer and tractor tires will be accepted. No rims or tubes will be accepted.

45th Annual Chain of Friends Craft Boutique, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hooper City Auditorium. A wide variety of handmade items will be on display. The lunch stand will be sponsored by the Logan View FCCLA. Admission is $1. All proceeds from the boutique will be used for community projects.

Free sports injury clinic, 9-11 a.m., Methodist Fremont Health Medical Center’s Rehabilitation Department. Athletes are asked to check in by 10 a.m. and are seen on a first come, first serve basis. For more information, call 402-727-3329.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

American Red Cross blood drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.

Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

SundayAlcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

