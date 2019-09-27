Today
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Leadership Fremont Chamber Coffee, 9-10 a.m., First State Bank, 1005 E. 23rd St., Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Community bingo, 2 p.m., The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens, 749 E. 29th St., Fremont. The event, which will be paying out over $100 in cash prizes, is free and open to the public.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. Bakersfield will play rockin’ country from 7-11 p.m. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
Elvis Rock ‘N’ Remember Tribute Show, 7:30 p.m., Fremont Opera House. The show stars Elvis impersonator Joseph Hall. Tickets are $20 and are available online at www.fremontoperahouse.org, by phone at 402-720-2332 or at Sampter’s clothing store in downtown Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saturday
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Goldenrod Tractor Ride, 8:15 a.m., Hansen Tire, 1590 Morningside Road, Fremont. Check-in for the ride is at 7:30 a.m., and the drivers’ meeting is at 8 a.m. There will be a $25 donation per tractor. Tractors will leave at 8:15 a.m. The ride is being limited to 50 tractors. All proceeds will go to Roots to Wings in Arlington. For more information or a registration form for the tractor ride, call 402-720-9606 or email gotra@msn.com.
Household Hazardous Waste Collection, 9-11 a.m., Burt County Fairgrounds, Oakland. Paint, spray paint, pesticides, herbicides, oil, cleaning chemicals, yard chemicals, anti-freeze and fluorescent bulbs will be accepted. The event is open to residents of Washington, Burt, Cuming, Dodge, Thurston and Dakota counties.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Flags for Forgotten Soldiers, 1 p.m., Fremont Veterans Park. Volunteers are needed to help place 660 flags into the ground. The flags, which will remain standing for a month, are a visual reminder of the veteran lives we lose every month.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Pancake Man Fundraiser, 10 a.m. to noon, Izaak Walton Fremont Chapter. This is a fundraiser for Shop with a Cop. The cost is $7 per plate. All proceeds will go to help local children.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
American Red Cross blood drive, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Baker’s, 1531 N. Bell St., Fremont. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.