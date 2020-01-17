Today
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Airport Advisory Board meeting, 8:15 a.m., Fremont Municipal Airport, 1203 W. 23rd St. The meeting is open to the public.
Fremont Therapy & Wellness Chamber Coffee, 9-10 a.m., 1445 N. Bell St., Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
State of the State Town Hall, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Midland University’s Private Dining Room in the campus cafeteria, Fremont. The public is open to the public.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. Bakersfield will be playing music from 7-11 p.m. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
SaturdayHomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Spinners Web Back to the Basics open house, 2-4 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s auditorium, Fremont. Featured will be members spinning wool and other fibers into yarn. Other demonstrations may include weaving, crocheting, knitting and other fiber arts using handspun and commercial yarns. For more information, contact guild member Patty Wilson at 402-377-1150, evenings, or pwilson0303@gmail.com.
Sons of American Legion Post 158 Steak Fry, 5-8 p.m., American Legion Post 158, Cedar Bluffs. Grilled steak will be served with a baked potato, salad and bread. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased in advance from any SAL member or at the door. Proceeds and donations will be going toward the new flag pole project.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Coin Club meeting, 7:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, 2050 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. There will be a short business meeting followed by a live auction, refreshments and door prizes. All collectors are welcome.
Supportive Singles dance, 7:30-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 E. Main St., Fremont. Free line dancing lessons will be offered at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
SundayKnights of Columbus Council 10412 pancake, biscuits and gravy feed, 8:30 a.m. to noon, St. Francis Borgia Church, 2005 Davis Dr., Blair. Freewill donations will benefit the community, youth and parishioners.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Archbishop Bergan Music Department’s Annual Spaghetti Dinner, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Delaney Hall, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Fremont. The Bergan High School Jazz Band will perform at 11:30 a.m. The spaghetti dinner will include spaghetti, garlic bread, salad, dessert and drinks. The cost is $8 for ages 12 and over, $3 for children ages 3-11 and free for children 2 and under. The family rate is $27. Takeout trays will be available. Quart jars of sauce will be sold.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.