Today
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Nebraska Irrigated Seeds ribbon cutting, 9-10 a.m., 4100 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Patriotic Panoramas with Panache, 10:30 a.m., Fremont Friendship Center. Guests are invited to step behind the camera for a snapshot of our country’s history through the lens of the stories and music that paint great American moments in time. There will be a patriotic sing-along and piano solos inspired by the songs.
Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, N. Somers Ave.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The special will be steak. The regular menu also will be served. Down Memory Lane will be playing from 7-11 p.m. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
Mead Days, 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Mead. The opening day of the festival will include a beer garden, live polka music, kids’ activities, food stands, beer pong tournament, music by DJ Highroller and fireworks.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
SaturdayHomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Mead Days, 8 a.m. to midnight, Mead. Activities will include a fun run, food stands, sand volleyball and horseshoe tournaments, beer garden, parade, kiddie tractor pull, bingo, kids’ activities, super hero and princess show, ventriloquist show, youth movies, Chinese horseshoe tournament and a street dance featuring 4 on the Floor.
9th Annual Mike Baker Kids Fishing Day, 9 a.m. to noon, Johnson Lake, Fremont. Poles, bait, tackle and lunch will be provided. Call 402-660-3540 to register.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
39th Annual Polka Party, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Christensen Field Main Arena, Fremont. The party will feature music by the Mark Vyhlidal Orchestra (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.), The Happy Players (2-4 p.m.) and Duffy Behlorad Orchestra under the direction of Kevin Koopman (4-7 p.m.).
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart to heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Bob Olsen’s belated birthday bash, 7 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St. The event will celebrate Olsen’s 90th birthday. Tickets, which cost $15 each, are still available at http://fremontoperahouse.org, at Sampter’s, 517 N. Main St., or by calling 402-720-2332.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
SundayAmerican Red Cross blood drive, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. An appointment time can be scheduled online at www.redcrossblood.org or by calling Judi at 402-727-1405.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Mead Days, 11 a.m., Mead. A show ‘n shine car show will begin at 11 a.m. There also will be live music, a food stand and a beer garden.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.