Friday calendar

Today
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Reporting Center grand opening, 1-3 p.m., District Six Probation Office, 2860 W. 23rd Drive, Fremont. The office is celebrating of expansion from a service center to a reporting center. Special guests will be Chief Justice Heavican and Probation Administrator Deb Minardi.
Household Hazardous Waste Collection, 3-6 p.m., Blair Recycle Center, 440 S. Third Ave., Blair. This is open to residents of Washington, Burt, Cuming, Dodge, Thurston and Dakota counties. Household quantities of paint, pesticides, herbicides, oil, cleaning chemicals, yard chemicals, anti-freeze, fluorescent bulbs and car batteries will be accepted free of charge.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. The menu includes 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, baked potato/fries/onion rings, vegetable and salad. The special is spaghetti with meatballs for $7.99 plus tax. Everyone is welcome.
Live music by Night Riders, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. There is no cover charge for this country and country rock band. There will be bar specials during the band. Everyone is welcome.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saturday
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Household Hazardous Waste Collection, 9 a.m. to noon, Pender Lanes Bowling Alley parking lot, 415 S. Fourth St., Pender. This is open to residents of Washington, Burt, Cuming, Dodge, Thurston and Dakota counties. Household quantities of paint, pesticides, herbicides, oil, cleaning chemicals, yard chemicals, anti-freeze, fluorescent bulbs and car batteries will be accepted free of charge.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Drive-thru tailgate, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson parking lot, 900 N. Clarkson St., Fremont. The first 300 people will receive a boxed lunch courtesy of FNBO. Limit one boxed lunch per person inside each vehicle. First come first serve event. Those attending are asked to enter through the south side of the parking lot on Eighth Street and exit on the north side of the parking lot by Wikert Event Center.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
51st Annual Dodge Demo Derby, 1 p.m., Dodge Demo Derby Grounds. Check-in is from 9 a.m. to noon. The categories are mods, limited weld, bone stock and 90s and newer. Temperatures will be taken at the gate. The $50 car entry includes the car and driver. Pit passes are $20 (must be 16 and over, with ID). Regular admission is $10 for high school students and adults, $5 for kindergarten through eighth-grade students, and free for children under 5. Lunch will be available. If there are enough entries there will be a powder puff derby. Drivers between 16 and 18 years of age must have parental release to participate. For more information, contact Bill McManigal at 402-719-1966 after 3 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Live music by the Mark Vyhlidal Band, 6-8 p.m., Fremont Opera House parking lot, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. Guests are asked to bring their own chairs. Masks and social distancing are encouraged. Beer and brats will be available for purchase. Donations are appreciated. Everyone is welcome.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.