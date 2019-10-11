Today
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Sid Dillon and Dillon Brothers Chamber Coffee, 9-10 a.m., Sid Dillon Chevrolet, 2500 E. 23rd St., Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
U.S. Senator Ben Sasse mobile office, 2-4 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. These office hours will provide Nebraskans with a face-to-face opportunity to speak with a member of Sasse’s staff about federal government-related issues.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Fall Festival, 5:30 p.m., downtown Fremont. There will be a farm-to-table dinner from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and a Studio Five Reunion Concert from 8-10 p.m.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. Blue Agent will be playing music from 7-11 p.m. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
“Radium Girls,” 7:30 p.m., Midland University’s Kimmel Theatre, Fremont. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, 8 p.m., Christensen Field Main Arena, 1710 W. 16th St., Fremont. Classic cars will be on display inside the arena. Food will be available for purchase. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $50, which can be purchased online at www.patrioticproductions.org/events. The event will raise funds for Remembering Our Fallen, a national pictorial traveling memorial that now includes over 5,000 of our nation’s military post-9/11 Fallen.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saturday
American Red Cross blood drive, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Arlington City Auditorium. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Fremont Fall Festival, 8 a.m., downtown Fremont. Activities will include pancakes in the park, an artisan and farmer’s market, backyard barbecue cook-off, cornhole tournament, Mario-Kart tournament and block party.
Halloween Campsite Decorating Contest and Trick-or-Treating, Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area. First prize is two nights of camping and second prize is one night of camping. A park entry permit is required. For more information, call 402-727-2922.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
American Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fremont Mall. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Free sports injury clinic, 9-11 a.m., Methodist Fremont Health Medical Center’s Rehabilitation Department. Athletes are asked to check in by 10 a.m. and are seen on a first come, first serve basis. For more information, call 402-727-3329.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fire truck rides, 1-2 p.m., Hooper Fire Station.
Teen book club, 2-3 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Jessie Benton Fremont Chapter Family Dinner, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Izaak Walton Park. Family-favorite casseroles will be served. The casserole options will include beef stroganoff, tuna casserole, tater tot casserole, chili mac, chicken and noodles and more. Meals also will include green beans, lettuce salad, one dessert, coffee or juice. The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Twenty free games of bingo will follow dinner.
Booktoberfest, 7-9 p.m., Arlington Auditorium, 410 W. Elm St., Arlington. The “novel” beer tasting experience is being presented by the Friends of the Arlington Public Library. There will be beer, brats and raffles. The cost is $20, which includes a beer glass and tastings.
“Radium Girls,” 7:30 p.m., Midland University’s Kimmel Theatre, Fremont. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Valley Fire & Rescue Annual Pancake Feed, 7 a.m. to noon, 210 W. Church St., Valley.
Fremont Fall Festival, 8 a.m., downtown Fremont. Activities will include pancakes in the park, community worship and Digg Site Production Teaser Movie.
Snyder Volunteer Fire & Rescue Annual Breakfast Fundraiser, 8 a.m. to noon, Firemen’s Ballroom, Snyder. Pancakes, eggs, ham, coffee and juice will be served. There will be raffle drawing for a 55-inch LED Smart TV.
Pancake feed, 8:30 a.m. to noon, Hooper Fire Station. Freewill donations will be collected.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Duck and Pork Dinner, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. John’s Catholic Church Parish Hall, Prague. Dinner includes duck and pork, dressing, kraut, dumplings, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberries, kolaches, dessert and drink. There also will be a beer garden, cake raffle, country store, live and silent auctions.
“Radium Girls,” 2 p.m., Midland University’s Kimmel Theatre, Fremont. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.