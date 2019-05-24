TodayCosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
The Garage ribbon cutting, 9-10 a.m., The Garage Automotive Performance and Repair, 3231 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-897
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, N. Somers Ave.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
FreedomFest picnic, 5:30 p.m., Scribner City Park. The Scribner-Snyder FCCLA members will be serving a pulled pork meal beginning at 5:30 p.m. There also will be various kids games and a horse shoe tournament. Those attending are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and beverage.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. Everyone is welcome.
Sons of Serendip, 7 p.m., Fremont High School’s Nell McPherson Auditorium. The concert is the final production in the 2018-19 Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series. Non-FMES member adult tickets are $20 for Friday’s show. Midland University faculty and students are free. Student tickets are $10 while children under age 10 are admitted free.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
SaturdayDodge County Caffeine and Car Cruise-In, 8-10 a.m., Rise and Shine Doughnuts, 1951 E. Military Ave., Fremont.
FreedomFest, 8 a.m., Scribner. Events will include a 5K run/walk, 8 a.m.; breakfast, 8-11 a.m., Scribner Fire Station; poker run, 11 a.m.; car wash, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., bank parking lot; water fights, 1 p.m., fire station; funnel cakes, 1:30-3:30 p.m.; adult foosball and water pong, 2 p.m.; hamburger/hot dog feed, 5 p.m.; concert featuring Shenandoah and Dylan Bloom Band, 7:30 p.m.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart to heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
The Great Race on Main, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Polymath Cyber Café, 414 N. Main St., Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
SundayKnights of Columbus pancake breakfast, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Delaney Hall, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Fremont. Pancakes, eggs, ham or sausage, toast, coffee and orange juice will be served. The cost is $5.50 for adults and $2 for children 12 and under. Proceeds will go to Camp Quality.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.