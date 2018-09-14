Today
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Mobile Service Office, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Joseph Bales Chapter 18, 137 N. D St., Fremont. The office will provide professional support throughout the claims and appeals process. Those attending are asked to bring their identification, Social Security number and any other pertinent documentation regarding their military service. DAV membership is not required to utilize these free services. For more information, call 402-420-4025.
Fremont Family Dentistry Chamber Coffee, 9-10 a.m., 710 E. 22nd St.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, N. Somers Ave.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Movie Night in the Park, 8 p.m., Mead Park, Mead. The family movie will be “The Miracle Season.” Those attending are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair and bug spray. Concessions, including meal deals, will be sold by the Mead cheer squad.
Narcotics Anonymous Point Of Freedom Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saturday
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart to heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
2018 Continental Drift Music Festival, 1:45-10 p.m., Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area’s Victory Lake. Nine bands will be playing multiple genres of music. Those attending are asked to bring a lawn chair and/or shade tent. Food will be available at The Tow Line. Admission is free with a 2018 park entry permit.
Narcotics Anonymous open meeting, 7:30 p.m., United Faith Church, 218 W. Gardiner St., Valley.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
American Red Cross blood drive, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Ace Hardware, 1660 E. 23rd St., Fremont. To make an appointment, download the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Annual barbecue and quilt auction, 11 a.m., Camp Fontanelle, 9677 County Road 3. Worship will begin at 11 a.m., followed by a meal. There will be a silent auction and a quilt auction. The corn maze opens at 1 p.m. Other activities will include two large jumping pillows, laser tag, zip lining, tree climbing and more.
Annual roast pork and polish sausage dinner & bazaar, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Mary’s Social Center, 320 W. 10th St., Schuyler. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-11 and free for children 5 and under. Other activities include a raffle, silent auction, cakewalk, a country stores, games and a hot dog stand. There also will be a polka Mass with Lonnie Piitz at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church.
29th Annual Last Fling ‘Til Spring Car Show, noon to 5 p.m., downtown West Point. Awards will begin at 4:30 p.m. from two stages. Admission is free. The event also will include a craft show.
Eagles Auxiliary 200 Spaghetti Dinner, 4-6 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The dinner includes spaghetti, salad, garlic bread and coffee. The cost is $8 plus tax. Desserts will be extra. This is a fundraiser for the Nebraska State Eagles Charity – the Exoskeleton body brace. Everyone is welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Point of Freedom Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.