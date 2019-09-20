TodayCosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Airport Advisory Board meeting, 8:15 a.m., Fremont Municipal Airport, 1203 W. 23rd St. The meeting is open to the public.
Memorial Community Hospital Auxiliary Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Washington County Fairgrounds, Arlington. Eight buildings will be full of merchandise. All proceeds will go to a heart monitoring telemetry system for Memorial Community Hospital and Health System.
Wise Olde Owl Chamber Coffee, 9-10 a.m., 439 N. Main St., Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
American Red Cross blood drive, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Archbishop Bergan Elementary School, 1515 N. Johnson Road, Fremont. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. Everyone is welcome.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
SaturdayHomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Free sports injury clinic, 9-11 a.m., Methodist Fremont Health Medical Center’s Rehabilitation Department. Athletes are asked to check in by 10 a.m. and are seen on a first come, first serve basis. For more information, call 402-727-3329.
Memorial Community Hospital Auxiliary Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Washington County Fairgrounds, Arlington. Eight buildings will be full of merchandise. All proceeds will go to a heart monitoring telemetry system for Memorial Community Hospital and Health System.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Pet Adoption Event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fremont Tractor Supply Company, 2850 E. 23rd Ave. N., Fremont. Catz Angels Rescue Effort will be on hand. The event is open to the public and friendly for leashed pets. For more information, call 402-721-6175.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Bowling Club Open House, 1-3 p.m., 30 Bowl, 1250 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Scholarships are awarded to youth bowlers each season based on academic, leadership and on-lane performances. For more information, contact Steven Bowling at steventb3261973@gmail.com.
50s and 60s dance, 7:30 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. The dance is being sponsored by Supportive Singles. Free line dance lessons will begin at 6 p.m. For more information, call 402-660-8474.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
SundayFremont Antique Car Club’s 52nd Annual Swap Meet, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont. The swap meet will feature a car corral, vendors with car parts, antiques, crafts and collectibles, drawing for a pedal car, and concessions. Admission is free and open to the public.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Memorial Community Hospital Auxiliary Rummage Sale, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Washington County Fairgrounds, Arlington. Eight buildings will be full of merchandise. All proceeds will go to a heart monitoring telemetry system for Memorial Community Hospital and Health System.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
American Red Cross blood drive, 1-7 p.m., Hy-Vee, Fremont. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Sinai Festival Sounds Series featuring Palladium Brass, 3 p.m., Sinai Lutheran Church, 950 E. Eighth St., Fremont. Admission is free, although freewill donations are welcomed.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.