Today
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Tailgate party, 10 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Bring snacks to share and cheer on the Huskers against Iowa. Everyone is welcome.
Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saturday
MainStreet Fremont’s Annual Christmas Walk and Small Business Saturday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., downtown Fremont. Visit www.mainstreetfremont.org for a schedule of events.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart to heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
The Lighthouse Ministry Center open house, 1-7:30 p.m., 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont. Worship music will be played by Daren Washburn from 6-7:30 p.m.
Scribner Holiday Parade, 5 p.m., downtown Scribner. A soup supper will be held from 4:30-6 p.m. The lighting of the Main Street lights and the parade will begin at 5 p.m. Santa will be on hand. There also will be a kids’ coloring contest.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Knights of Columbus pancake breakfast, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Delaney Hall, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Fremont. Pancakes, eggs, ham or sausage, toast, coffee and orange juice will be served. The cost is $5.50 for adults and $2 for children 12 and under.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
American Red Cross blood drive, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Baker’s, 1531 N. Bell St., Fremont. Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting www.redcrossblood.org or calling 800-733-2767.
Decorate for Christmas, 3 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Members can donate decorations and help decorate the club.
Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series featuring Leon Sings Noel, 4 p.m., Fremont High School’s Nell McPherson Theatre. Leon Williams will be singing Christmas carols, sacred as well as traditional and popular carols. Non-member adult tickets are $20 per show. Midland University faculty and students are free. Student tickets are $10 while children under age 10 are admitted free.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.