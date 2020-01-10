Today
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
American Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saunders Medical Center, Wahoo. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.
SWS Fashion Company ribbon cutting, 9-10 a.m., 529 N. Main St., Suite 6, Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
January artist reception, 5-7 p.m., Gallery 92 West, 92 W. Sixth St., Fremont. Everyone is welcome. Admission is free.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The regular menu will be served along with the special of chicken fried steak and mashed potatoes. Down Memory Lane will play music from 7-11 p.m. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
SaturdayFremont’s glass recycling and tree disposal site, 8 a.m. to noon, west side of South Broad Street, north of the Platte River Bridge.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
American Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fremont Mall. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Teen Book Club, 2-3 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont TeamMates Chili Cook-off, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Fremont High School, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave. Everyone is invited to dine and vote in the chili tasting, play split the pot and bid on a wide selection of silent auction items. The event is being held in conjunction with the FHS girls and boys basketball games. All proceeds will benefit TeamMates of Fremont.
Jessie Benton Family Dinner, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Izaak Walton Main Lodge, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. This will be the chapter’s annual chili and soup cook-off. The menu will include chili and chicken noodle soup, sandwiches, one dessert, coffee or juice. Contestants will bring assorted chilis and either cream or broth soups. The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children under 12. Twenty free games of bingo will follow dinner. Everyone is welcome.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
SundayAmerican Red Cross blood drive, 7:30 a.m. to noon, First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, call Lucy at 402-478-5406 or Judi 402-727-1405 or visit www.redcrossblood.org. Walk-in donors will be accepted, but those with an appointment will have priority.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Cornhole tournament, 1 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club Ballroom, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The entry fee for this family friendly tournament is $30 per team. The first place team members will each receive a $5 gold eagle coin while the second place team will each receive $1 silver eagle coins. There will be food, drink specials, drawings and more for all in attendance. For more information, contact Brian Villwok at 402-657-1192.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.