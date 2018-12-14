Today
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Diers Ford Lincoln Holiday Coffee, 9-10 a.m., 2445 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, N. Somers Ave.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The regular menu will be served along with chicken hot wings. Down Memory Lane will play from 7-11 p.m. Christmas attire is encouraged. Everyone is welcome.
“The Star of Bethlehem, 7 p.m., Lueninghoener Planetarium, Midland University campus, Fremont. Seating is limited to 70 and will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Admission is free. The seasonal presentation will last approximately 45 minutes and will include a brief history of Lueninghoener Planetarium. Viewers in attendance should note the program simulates flight and may cause dizziness.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saturday
American Red Cross blood drive, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Arlington City Auditorium. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Breakfast with Santa, 8:30-11 a.m., Job’s Daughters-Fremont, 350 E. 23rd St., Fremont. The cost is $7 per person (photo with Santa included).
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
American Red Cross blood drive, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart to heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Dinner and bingo, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Izaak Walton main lodge, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. A ham dinner with scalloped potatoes, vegetables, Jell-O, bread, dessert, coffee or juice will be served. The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for kids. Twenty free games of bingo will be played after dinner. Everyone is welcome.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
American Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., Fremont. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
“The Star of Bethlehem, 3 p.m., Lueninghoener Planetarium, Midland University campus, Fremont. Seating is limited to 70 and will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Admission is free. The seasonal presentation will last approximately 45 minutes and will include a brief history of Lueninghoener Planetarium. Viewers in attendance should note the program simulates flight and may cause dizziness.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.