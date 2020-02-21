Friday calendar

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Airport Advisory Board meeting, 8:15 a.m., Fremont Municipal Airport, 1203 W. 23rd St., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.
Ribbon cutting, 9-10 a.m., AT&T, 3140 Elk Lane, Suite 100, Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The regular menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. The special is hot turkey sandwich. Down Memory Lane will be playing music from 7-10 p.m. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
St. Thomas Aquinas Council 3736 Knights of Columbus pre-Lenten fish fry, 5:45-7:45 p.m., St. Charles Parish Center, North Bend. The menu includes Alaskan Pollock, round potato fries, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, veggie baked beans, marbled rye bread and southwest macaroni, Gluten free is available upon request. Cost of the all-you-can-eat meal is $10 for adults (ages 14 and up), $5 for children ages 7-13, free for children ages 6 and under, and $32 for a family deal (includes 18-year-olds in high school and under). Takeout meals will be available.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Conservation Nebraska public event, 2-4 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. The free event will discuss water quality and regenerative agriculture.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
All Love Hip Hop Concert, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. All ages are welcome. Tickets are available at www.mrbombmusic.com/shows. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Redeemer Lutheran Church Men 92nd Annual Waffle Supper, 5-7 p.m., Hooper Auditorium. Waffles, sausage, creamed chicken, Jell-O, coffee and juice will be served. Your freewill donation will support youth scholarships and the Hooper Ball Field Project. In case of inclement weather, the waffle supper will be held March 1.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.