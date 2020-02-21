Friday calendar

Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The regular menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. The special is hot turkey sandwich. Down Memory Lane will be playing music from 7-10 p.m. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

St. Thomas Aquinas Council 3736 Knights of Columbus pre-Lenten fish fry, 5:45-7:45 p.m., St. Charles Parish Center, North Bend. The menu includes Alaskan Pollock, round potato fries, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, veggie baked beans, marbled rye bread and southwest macaroni, Gluten free is available upon request. Cost of the all-you-can-eat meal is $10 for adults (ages 14 and up), $5 for children ages 7-13, free for children ages 6 and under, and $32 for a family deal (includes 18-year-olds in high school and under). Takeout meals will be available.