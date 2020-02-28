Friday calendar

Today
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
4th Annual Lincoln Highway National Antique Motorcycle Show and Swap Meet, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont. Admission is $6. Everyone is welcome.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Ribbon cutting, 9-10 a.m., McDonald’s, 435 E. 23rd St., Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont
Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Community bingo, 2 p.m., The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens, 749 E. 29th St., Fremont. The event, which will be paying out over $100 in cash prizes, is free and open to the public.
Cedar Bluffs Sons of the American Legion Post 158 Fish Fry, 5:30-8 p.m., American Legion Post 158, 101 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. The menu includes fried fish, coleslaw, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, pickles and bread. The cost is $10 a plate for adults and $5 a plate for kids 12 and under. Takeout meals will be available. Desserts will be available for purchase by the Ladies Auxiliary.
Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fry, 5-7:30 p.m., St. Pat’s Auditorium, Fourth and Union streets, Fremont. The menu will include Alaskan Pollock, shrimp, pizza, baked beans, coleslaw, corn bread, rye bread, coffee, lemonade and ice tea. Beer and wine also will be available. The cost is $10 for fish and $12 for shrimp. A cheese pizza dinner is $10 or pizza also will be sold by the slice. Children 12 and under eat for $5.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. Bakersfield will be playing music from 7-11 p.m. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
St. Thomas Aquinas Council 3736 Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5:45-7:45 p.m., St. Charles Parish Center, North Bend. The menu includes Alaskan Pollock, round potato fries, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, veggie baked beans, marbled rye bread and southwest macaroni, Gluten free is available upon request. Cost of the all-you-can-eat meal is $10 for adults (ages 14 and up), $5 for children ages 7-13, free for children ages 6 and under, and $32 for a family deal (includes 18-year-olds in high school and under). Takeout meals will be available.
Lent Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Izaak Walton Fremont Chapter, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. The menu features Pollock made three different ways, fries, coleslaw, bread and dessert. Chicken strips also will be available. The cost is $10 per person for two trips through the food line and a drink ticket.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
SaturdayFremont Masonic Lodge Pancake Breakfast, 7:30-11:30 a.m., Masonic Eastern Star Home Gymnasium, 2415 N. Main St., Fremont. The meal includes pancakes, eggs and bacon. A freewill donation will fund scholarships for local students. There also will be a wide variety of silent auction items for guests to bid on.
4th Annual Lincoln Highway National Antique Motorcycle Show and Swap Meet, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont. Admission is $6. Everyone is welcome.
Glass recycling and tree disposal site, 8 a.m. to noon, west side of South Broad Street, north of the Platte River Bridge, Fremont.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
SundayAlcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Scribner SQ150 fundraiser featuring the Waffle Man, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mohr Auditorium, Scribner. A freewill donation will be accepted. A bake sale also will be available with lots of treats.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
St. John’s Catholic Church Soup Luncheon, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. John’s Parish Hall, Prague. The meal includes chili and chicken noodle soup, rolls, relishes, kolaches, dessert and drink. Takeout meals will be available. The cost is $8 for adults and $3 for children age 6 and under. The event also will include a silent auction, country store, cake walk and raffle.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Dodge County Radio Emergency Associated Communication Team (REACT), 6:30 p.m., St. James Church, Fifth and D streets, Fremont. For more information, call 402-687-2160.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.