Friday calendar

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Community bingo, 2 p.m., The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens, 749 E. 29th St., Fremont. The event, which will be paying out over $100 in cash prizes, is free and open to the public.

Cedar Bluffs Sons of the American Legion Post 158 Fish Fry, 5:30-8 p.m., American Legion Post 158, 101 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. The menu includes fried fish, coleslaw, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, pickles and bread. The cost is $10 a plate for adults and $5 a plate for kids 12 and under. Takeout meals will be available. Desserts will be available for purchase by the Ladies Auxiliary.

Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fry, 5-7:30 p.m., St. Pat’s Auditorium, Fourth and Union streets, Fremont. The menu will include Alaskan Pollock, shrimp, pizza, baked beans, coleslaw, corn bread, rye bread, coffee, lemonade and ice tea. Beer and wine also will be available. The cost is $10 for fish and $12 for shrimp. A cheese pizza dinner is $10 or pizza also will be sold by the slice. Children 12 and under eat for $5.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.