Today
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Airport Advisory Board meeting, 8:15 a.m., Fremont Municipal Airport, 1203 W. 23rd St. The meeting is open to the public.
American Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dodge Veterans Club, Dodge. To schedule an appointment, download the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Chuck Melnik – Allstate Ribbon Cutting, 9-10 a.m., 513 N. D St., Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, N. Somers Ave.
Senior Security: How to Protect Yourself From Fraud, 3 p.m., The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens, 749 E. 29th St., Fremont. The program will be presented by Lt. Ed Watts of the Fremont Police Department.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The regular menu will be available. Pink Stingray, featuring Mike Semrad Sr. and Jerry Stingley, will play from 7-10 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Archbishop Bergan Booster Club Hotdog Cookout, 6 p.m., Heedum Field, Fremont. The cookout will be followed by the football scrimmage at 7 p.m.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Point Of Freedom Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saturday
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Nebraska Fish and Fishing, 11 a.m., Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area, shelter behind park office. Participants will learn about Nebraska fish, practice casting and make a fish print. A park entry permit is required. For more information, call 402-727-2922 or email bobbi.holm@nebraska.gov.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart to heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Storytime Yoga, 2 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. Pre-registration is encouraged due to a class limit of 15 people. For more information or to pre-register, call 402-727-2694 or email sonia.vanderworth@fremontne.gov.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous open meeting, 7:30 p.m., United Faith Church, 218 W. Gardiner St., Valley.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
American Red Cross blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., Baker’s, 1531 N. Bell St., Fremont. To schedule an appointment, download the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Bergan Family Mass and Dinner, 5 p.m., St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series featuring Holy Rocka Rollaz, 7 p.m., Fremont High School’s Nell McPherson Auditorium. FMES memberships are $50 for adults, $25 for students and $110 for families. For more information, call 402-941-6061.
Narcotics Anonymous Point of Freedom Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.