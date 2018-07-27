Today
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
Washington County Fair, 7:30 a.m., Arlington. Events will include the Eastern Nebraska Tractor Ride, pie parlor, concert featuring Kip Moore, Jameson Rodgers and Dylan Bloom, carnival and fireworks.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Saunders County Fair, 8:30 a.m., Wahoo. Events will include the 4-H rabbit showmanship and 4-H rabbit show, 4-H and FFA beef show, 4-H poultry show, carnival rides and games, concert featuring Casey Donahew Band and Bucka Ruse, and beer garden.
Fremont Drugstore Chamber Coffee, 9-10 a.m., 1900 E. Military Ave., Suite 220, Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, N. Somers Ave.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Grilled steaks and regular menu, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Down Memory Lane will be playing from 7-11 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Point Of Freedom Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saturday
Washington County Fair, 7:30 a.m., Arlington. Events will include the Eastern Nebraska Tractor Ride, Cowboy 5K swamp stomp mud and obstacle race, poultry show, horse show, rabbit show, tractor driving contest, rocket launch contest, pie parlor, beer garden, rodeo, carnival and music by Jason Earl Band.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Saunders County Fair, 8:30 a.m., Wahoo. Events will include the 4-H swine show, Clover Kids show, tractor and truck pull, kids’ pedal pull, 4-H ice cream rolling contest, livestock round robin showmanship, carnival rides and games, and MATTPA truck and tractor pull.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart to heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous open meeting, 7:30 p.m., United Faith Church, 218 W. Gardiner St., Valley.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Washington County Fair, 8 a.m., Arlington. Events will include a church service, horse show, 4-H pancake feed, sheep show, meat goat show, beer garden, mud volleyball tournament, back yard barbecue contest, parade, 4-H fashion show and 4-H awards program, pie parlor, rodeo and carnival.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Saunders County Fair, noon, Wahoo. Events will include the demolition derby, 4-H barbecue, 4-H Meritorious Award Recognition, and 4-H livestock sale.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Point of Freedom Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.