Friday shoplifting call leads to pursuit, arrest

A Friday night shoplifting call ultimately ended in a pursuit through the woods outside Fremont.
Shortly after 8 p.m., the Dodge County Sheriff's Office received a shoplifting call on East 23rd Street in Fremont. The suspect, 34-year-old Erich Kirchmann, continued driving eastbound past Fremont city limits onto County Road 27, Sheriff Steve Hespen said.
Shortly after exiting city limits, a witness called into the sheriff's department saying they believed they were following Kirchmann southeast of Fremont.
From there, a DCSO deputy responded to the call. Once the driver saw the deputy's vehicle, Hespen said it attempted making a U-turn, but ultimately went off the road and into a ditch.
Kirchmann then fled into a wooded area, according to Hespen.
With assistance from the Fremont Police Department, Washington County Sheriff's Office, Nebraska State Patrol and the ABLE-1 helicopter, a perimeter around Kirchmann was put in place.
Kirchmann was ultimately apprehended without incident, Hespen said. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office charged Kirchmann with suspicion of theft by receiving stolen property.
The Fremont Police Department is still investigating the incident and has not introduced any formal charges.
