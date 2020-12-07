Friday shoplifting call leads to pursuit, arrest

A Friday night shoplifting call ultimately ended in a pursuit through the woods outside Fremont.

Shortly after 8 p.m., the Dodge County Sheriff's Office received a shoplifting call on East 23rd Street in Fremont. The suspect, 34-year-old Erich Kirchmann, continued driving eastbound past Fremont city limits onto County Road 27, Sheriff Steve Hespen said.

Shortly after exiting city limits, a witness called into the sheriff's department saying they believed they were following Kirchmann southeast of Fremont.

From there, a DCSO deputy responded to the call. Once the driver saw the deputy's vehicle, Hespen said it attempted making a U-turn, but ultimately went off the road and into a ditch.

Kirchmann then fled into a wooded area, according to Hespen.

With assistance from the Fremont Police Department, Washington County Sheriff's Office, Nebraska State Patrol and the ABLE-1 helicopter, a perimeter around Kirchmann was put in place.

Kirchmann was ultimately apprehended without incident, Hespen said. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office charged Kirchmann with suspicion of theft by receiving stolen property.