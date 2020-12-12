Friends launch Adopt-A-Nurse, hope people bless others

And people don’t need to adopt an entire department. They might pick one person to bless.

Or they might simply smile and thank someone for their help.

They also might choose help someone who’s homebound, such as an elderly person.

“If you know of a shut-in, go visit them,” she said. “Think about your neighbors. It doesn’t have to be a big project.”

She encourages people to think outside of the box.

“I think this year has been so stressful,” Howerton said. “COVID is stressful and Christmastime can be stressful and I think people need a little extra love, a little extra sweetness in their lives right now.”

Novacek also encourages people to bless others.

“I’m so thankful that Kathy invited me to participate in this project to let our local ER nurses and techs know that we see them and appreciate the hard work they are doing for our community,” Novacek said. “This project ignited something in me to want to do more and we hope that hearing about it will inspire others in our community and any community to be creative and think about the people who serve in the community in essential or frontline work. A simple act of noticing and acknowledging has such power.”