Friends launch Adopt-A-Nurse, hope people bless others

Kathy Howerton wanted to do something nice for her daughter.
Howerton’s daughter, Hope, is a nurse in the Emergency Department at Methodist Fremont Health.
These are stressful times for nurses around the world who are on the frontlines in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I wanted to do something just for her so I thought about getting her a little gift bag and putting it in her car,” said Howerton, who lives in Fremont.
Then another idea emerged.
“I thought, ‘Why don’t I do that for all the nurses in the ED?’”
What began as a simple idea became an “Adopt-A-Nurse” project.
Now, Howerton and her friends want to encourage people to try similar endeavors with other nurses and health care workers, retail store clerks and anyone on the frontlines.
Howerton first shared the gift bag idea with her daughter and learned that the ED has many nurses.
That’s when Howerton decided to get help from some of her pals. Becky Novacek, Donna Meyer, Kim Wilch, Suzy Benes and the Rev. Kandy Paulson stepped into help with gifts or monetary donations.
“They all had great ideas,” Howerton said. “Kim said she’d make craft gnomes. Donna volunteered to make caramel corn. Becky made the name tags.”
The women opened the project for donations.
HyVee Food Store donated gift cards to all the nurses.
“We’re still open for donations,” Howerton said.
Those who wish to donate may call 402-720-6595 or email khowerton@neb.rr.com.
To personalize the gift bags, Howerton had brief questionnaires distributed, asking nurses to write down their favorite drink, candy bar and “guilty pleasure.”
Many nurses listed taking a nap as their “guilty pleasure.”
Others wrote binge-watching the “Grey’s Anatomy” television show. A couple wrote that they like eating graham crackers with frosting.
So the bags will have a few of the same things, but they’ll be individualized, too.
The plan is to deliver the bags next weekend.
Howerton and her friends want to encourage others to do something similar.
Maybe folks could adopt a different floor of nurses, like those who work in the intensive care unit or other areas of the hospital, or respiratory therapists.
They might want to select people who do the cleaning or laundry at the hospital or other frontline workers such as firefighters and rescue squad personnel, people who work in law enforcement, or grocery or other retail store clerks.
And people don’t need to adopt an entire department. They might pick one person to bless.
Or they might simply smile and thank someone for their help.
They also might choose help someone who’s homebound, such as an elderly person.
“If you know of a shut-in, go visit them,” she said. “Think about your neighbors. It doesn’t have to be a big project.”
She encourages people to think outside of the box.
“I think this year has been so stressful,” Howerton said. “COVID is stressful and Christmastime can be stressful and I think people need a little extra love, a little extra sweetness in their lives right now.”
Novacek also encourages people to bless others.
“I’m so thankful that Kathy invited me to participate in this project to let our local ER nurses and techs know that we see them and appreciate the hard work they are doing for our community,” Novacek said. “This project ignited something in me to want to do more and we hope that hearing about it will inspire others in our community and any community to be creative and think about the people who serve in the community in essential or frontline work. A simple act of noticing and acknowledging has such power.”
