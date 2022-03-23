Friends of Keene Memorial Library Book Sale starts Thursday

Laura England-Biggs knows a library book sale can help people build their own personal collections of books and other items. So the director of Keene Memorial Library invites the public to attend an event that starts Thursday.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Friends of Keene Memorial Library Book Sale is set to take place at Christensen Field.

The event is scheduled from: 5-8 p.m., Thursday; noon to 7 p.m., Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday in the main arena at 1914 Christensen Field Road. Admission is free.

Thursday night is a members’ only night, but people can join the Friends group for $10. “It’s kind of a sneak-peek preview benefit of membership,” England-Biggs said.

Besides print and audio books, the sale will include DVDs and specialty magazines such as those for cooking or decorating.

There will be a wide selection as the Friends group has at least three storage units full of items.

“We haven’t had a book sale since 2019, so the Friends have been gathering books ever since. People bring them and donate them,” she said.

England-Biggs said the Friends group has cut off donations for this year’s book sale, as volunteers are organizing the sale.

Donors still can bring books to Dave’s Drive-In Liquor, 1900 E. Military Ave., No. 284. Books are being sold here to raise money for the library. England-Biggs noted that the book sale is taking place earlier this year than in the past. Previously, the book sale has taken place in April.

The book sale has proven popular throughout the years.

“I think Fremont has a lot of readers, who like to build their own libraries, and they like to support the Friends, because they know the Friends support their library,” she said.

England-Biggs pointed out the book sale’s cost-savings benefit.

“It’s an inexpensive way to get more books for kids so they have their own personal library in their bedroom,” she said, adding, “We have a lot of kids’ books that will be in there.” She pointed out another advantage.

“I think people like to have their own stash in case the weather gets bad and they can’t get out – they’ve got something on hand to read,” England-Biggs said.

Event proceeds support the programming and services of the library. England-Biggs encourages the public to attend.

“We hope people attend to help us move some of these books out of our hands and into theirs – to get moved on to their next home,” England-Biggs said.

More information about the library can be found at: keen.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default or on the Keene Memorial Library or the Friends of Keene Memorial Library Facebook pages.

