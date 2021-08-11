 Skip to main content
Friends of Keene Memorial Library plan book nook sale
A Friends of Keene Memorial Library Book Nook sale will take place Friday through Sunday in Keene Memorial Library’s east annex building.

The book nook will be open from 5-8 p.m. Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday, and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

A variety of books, magazines, DVDs, CDs and more will be included in the sale.

