Friends of Keene Memorial Library plan information event on expansion project

The Friends of Keene Memorial Library group is bringing back a sweet-treat community event to educate the public on the library’s services and expansion plan.

“Dessert in the Stacks” is scheduled from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Keene Memorial Library and will feature snacks and a live music performance by the Midland University a cappella group Clef Dwellers.

“There’s going to be the information on the expansion project, talking about where we’re at and showing the plans and just be available to answer questions and mostly enjoying the treats, which are coming from Simmer Down,” Library Director Laura England-Biggs said.

England-Biggs said “Dessert in the Stacks” has not taken place at the library for about eight years and that the library board is excited to see it make a return.

“We’re not open on Sundays, and so that was the perfect time to have it because people can come in and we won’t be worried about people getting shushed because they want to have a good time and eat their dessert and talk to their friends,” she said. “So that’s really where it kind of came from.”

The event will also allow the Friends to gather and share information for the public, who can enter into a raffle to win a Kindle Paperwhite by joining the organization for $10.