Friends of Keene Memorial Library plan information event on expansion project

The Friends of Keene Memorial Library group is bringing back a sweet-treat community event to educate the public on the library’s services and expansion plan.
“Dessert in the Stacks” is scheduled from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Keene Memorial Library and will feature snacks and a live music performance by the Midland University a cappella group Clef Dwellers.
“There’s going to be the information on the expansion project, talking about where we’re at and showing the plans and just be available to answer questions and mostly enjoying the treats, which are coming from Simmer Down,” Library Director Laura England-Biggs said.
England-Biggs said “Dessert in the Stacks” has not taken place at the library for about eight years and that the library board is excited to see it make a return.
“We’re not open on Sundays, and so that was the perfect time to have it because people can come in and we won’t be worried about people getting shushed because they want to have a good time and eat their dessert and talk to their friends,” she said. “So that’s really where it kind of came from.”
The event will also allow the Friends to gather and share information for the public, who can enter into a raffle to win a Kindle Paperwhite by joining the organization for $10.
Additionally, Gary Overfield of Midland will MC the event, and England-Biggs, Linda McClain and others will discuss the library’s expansion project.
So far, England-Biggs said $5,260,750 has been raised or committed for the project, which will double the library’s size and add a new computer lab, makerspace area and genealogy research room among other additions.
With the project totaling around $9.4 million, England-Biggs said the library was excited to reach its 50% marker.
“We have a little over $3.5 million in grants that are outstanding that we’re waiting to hear back from, so we’re feeling confident that we will get there,” she said. “There’s another grant for about $750,000 that we can’t apply for until January, so we’re making very good progress.”
England-Biggs said the project’s architect and contractor will start work together in the next month and that the library is getting contracts together for a second phase with the owner’s rep and contractor.
“We have reached a point where they feel we can move forward with those things at the city council level,” she said. “There won’t be that many changes to the drawings we don’t think, but they’ll be doing the more technical drawings the contractor needs and getting firm prices and figuring out if we do need to make any changes to anything.”
With the “Dessert in the Stacks” event making a return, England-Biggs said all members of the public are welcome to join, not just Friends.
“I just hope everybody comes and has a good time and enjoys the fellowship, the performance,” she said, “ and the chance to gather again.”