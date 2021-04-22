 Skip to main content
Friends of Keene Memorial Library plan Pop-Up Book Nook
Friends of Keene Memorial Library plan Pop-Up Book Nook

Exterior of library

This is the exterior of Keene Memorial Library in Fremont. A remodeling and expansion project is planned for the library, which provides people, who don't have computers or internet access, with technology they need to connect to the world.

Courtesy photo

 Courtesy photo

Friends of Keene Memorial Library’s Pop-Up Book Nook will take place Friday through Sunday, April 23-25, in Keene Memorial Library’s east annex building, 1030 N. Broad St., in Fremont.

The book nook will be open from 5-8 p.m. Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday, and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

This is a cash-only event. Freewill donations will be accepted for material purchases.

