Friends of Keene Memorial Library plan Pop-Up Book Nook

Friends of Keene Memorial Library’s Pop-Up Book Nook will take place Friday through Sunday, April 23-25, in Keene Memorial Library’s east annex building, 1030 N. Broad St., in Fremont.
The book nook will be open from 5-8 p.m. Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday, and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
This is a cash-only event. Freewill donations will be accepted for material purchases.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
