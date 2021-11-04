 Skip to main content
Friends of Keene Memorial Library plan Pop Up Book Nook

  • Updated
Exterior of library

This is the exterior of Keene Memorial Library in Fremont. A remodeling and expansion project is planned for the library, which provides people, who don’t have computers or internet access, with technology they need to connect to the world.

 Courtesy photo

The Friends of Keene Memorial Library will be having a Pop Up Book Nook from 1-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the library’s east annex building.

Cash only, freewill donations will be accepted for material purchases.

All proceeds support library programming and services.

