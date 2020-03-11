Friends of Keene Memorial Library postpones book sale

You have free articles remaining.
The Friends of Keene Memorial Library Book Sale, originally scheduled for March 19-22 at Christensen Field in Fremont, has been postponed.
“As the world continues to respond to the expansive impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19), we are postponing the Friends of Keene Memorial Library Book Sale,” organizers announced on social media. “With the World Health Organization declaring a pandemic, the safety and security of our members, volunteers, and visitors remains our utmost priority. The book sale will now take place Sept. 16-20, 2020, at the same location.”