Friends of Keene Memorial Library postpones book sale
View Comments

Friends of Keene Memorial Library postpones book sale

{{featured_button_text}}
Local News

The Friends of Keene Memorial Library Book Sale, originally scheduled for March 19-22 at Christensen Field in Fremont, has been postponed.

“As the world continues to respond to the expansive impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19), we are postponing the Friends of Keene Memorial Library Book Sale,” organizers announced on social media. “With the World Health Organization declaring a pandemic, the safety and security of our members, volunteers, and visitors remains our utmost priority. The book sale will now take place Sept. 16-20, 2020, at the same location.”

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News