Friendship Center announces schedule changes due to needed maintenance
Folks at the Friendship Center

Some local residents get ready for lunch at the Fremont Friendship Center. This week's schedule includes Tai Chi and a computer safety presentation.

 TAMMY REAL-MCKEIGHAN, Fremont Tribune

The Fremont Friendship Center will be closed June 25-27 for furnace maintenance.

The center will be open from 9:15 a.m. to noon on Jan. 28-29 with no afternoon activities.

On Jan. 28, there will be walking club and visiting from 9:15-10:30 a.m., followed by bingo from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Tai Chi will take place from 9:15-10 a.m. on Friday, followed by chair volleyball from 10-10:30 a.m. and bunco from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

