Friendship Center announces schedule changes due to needed maintenance

The Fremont Friendship Center will be closed June 25-27 for furnace maintenance.
The center will be open from 9:15 a.m. to noon on Jan. 28-29 with no afternoon activities.
On Jan. 28, there will be walking club and visiting from 9:15-10:30 a.m., followed by bingo from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
Tai Chi will take place from 9:15-10 a.m. on Friday, followed by chair volleyball from 10-10:30 a.m. and bunco from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
