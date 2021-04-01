Friendship Center hours returning to normal

Laurie Harms is clearly excited.
Starting today, the Fremont Friendship Center is returning to its regular hours.
The center will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mondays-Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fridays.
“A year ago in April, there was nothing going on so we’re just thrilled to be where we are today,” said Harms, the center manager.
Working with the Three Rivers Public Health Department, the center had offered entertainment on Wednesday mornings in the Christensen Field Main Arena last summer.
Then last fall, the center was open for 1 ½ hours on weekday mornings. Attendees’ temperatures were taken and symptom checks completed before they could come into the building for a non-contact group activity.
In the past month, the center was only closed Tuesday and Friday afternoons.
Now, attendees can enjoy the return to regular hours.
Participation in activities already has increased at the center.
“Our numbers — we’re just blowing off the doors right now,” Harms said. “We had 70 here a week ago Wednesday for music.”
Attendance on non-music days is increasing slowly.
“We’d like to see it get closer to 30, but we’re still averaging about 22 or 24, which is OK. I’ll take it for right now,” she said.
The center is open to people ages 60 and over. It provides a variety of activities. It also offers a meal for a suggested donation of $4 or what seniors can pay.
Attendees are pleased with the increased opportunities for socialization.
“They are feeling great,” Harms said. “I think they’re ready to get out. Most of them have had both vaccines.”
Many are pleased that the mask mandate has ended.
“They have a really hard time hearing each other when they’re wearing masks,” she said.
Almost 20 seniors have been attending the Tai Chi class on Tuesdays and Fridays at the center, which is more than that class has ever had. The center also has a new shuffle board table.
“I think they’re so ready to get out and do things and be with people, talk to people, enjoy eating lunch together. There are so many positive things,” Harms said.
The center is taking precautions. Attendees’ temperatures are still taken and hand sanitizer used. Instead of eight people seated at a table, only six will be at a table. It will be awhile before the center returns to having eight at a table.
Although not providing Grab and Go meals that people drive up in a vehicle and pick up, the center is serving congregant meals in a Grab and Go style.
The sealed meals come on a tray. Attendees receive a wrapped roll and an individually wrapped treat, like a brownie.
On July 1, the center will return to dishing up food for attendees.
The Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging, which provides the meals, said the center could have either the Grab and Go meals that people pick up from their vehicles or congregate meals inside the building.
“We could not do both, because they’re two separate programs,” Harms said. “We really felt that people seeing each other, eating together, talking was important.”
Speakers and music are planned for April. They include:
April 14
- — 10 a.m., special music with John Worsham, singer and guitarist from Omaha.
April 15
- — 10 a.m., “Senior Fraud Presentation,” by Ryan Sothan from the Nebraska Attorney General’s office.
April 21
- — 10 a.m., special music with The Links—the duo of Mary Link and Diana Sapp of Omaha.
April 22
- — 10 a.m., presentation by Lt. Ed Watts of the Fremont Police Department on “Scams and Fraud in the Fremont Area.”
April 28
- — 10:30 a.m., special music with Julie Couch of Norfolk, who sings classic country songs.
April 29
- — 9:30 a.m. (please note earlier time), Presentation on suicide prevention.
Representatives of different businesses also come and call bingo numbers and provide prizes for an hour on Tuesday afternoons. Those interested in participating may call the center at 402-727-2815.