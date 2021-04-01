Friendship Center hours returning to normal

“We’d like to see it get closer to 30, but we’re still averaging about 22 or 24, which is OK. I’ll take it for right now,” she said.

The center is open to people ages 60 and over. It provides a variety of activities. It also offers a meal for a suggested donation of $4 or what seniors can pay.

Attendees are pleased with the increased opportunities for socialization.

“They are feeling great,” Harms said. “I think they’re ready to get out. Most of them have had both vaccines.”

Many are pleased that the mask mandate has ended.

“They have a really hard time hearing each other when they’re wearing masks,” she said.

Almost 20 seniors have been attending the Tai Chi class on Tuesdays and Fridays at the center, which is more than that class has ever had. The center also has a new shuffle board table.

“I think they’re so ready to get out and do things and be with people, talk to people, enjoy eating lunch together. There are so many positive things,” Harms said.