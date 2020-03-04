Friendship center moving ahead with awning

Plans are moving ahead with an awning for the Fremont Friendship Center.
The City of Fremont has been making upgrades to the center, constructed in 1989.
Upgrades have included those made to restrooms, floors and windows.
Projects will include a new awning at the entrance of the center.
“By adding an awning at the entrance of the Fremont Friendship Center, we are hoping to create a safer route into the building when the weather isn’t so favorable,” said Kim Koski, director of the Fremont Parks and Recreation Department.
Gregg Lund of Lund Consulting submitted engineered drawings.
The city advertised a Request for Proposals for materials and labor for the project and received three bids.
A bid for $62,300 from R&D Construction was awarded at the Feb. 25 council meeting.
Other bids were from Sioux Contractors for $68,000 and Fauss Construction for $74,189.
The new awning will look like the one at the Christensen Field Main Arena entrance, but on a smaller scale.
More projects lie ahead. Others include ADA drinking fountains and replacing the sidewalk in front of the center.
Existing sidewalks have some uneven spots which allow water to pool and in the winter it freezes causing potential slip hazards.
“We’re looking at a heated sidewalk out there, because we’re going to do some energy efficiencies in this building,” Koski said.
An energy efficiency study has been in progress.
The city plans to run gas lines from the street to the sidewalk to the entire building — Christensen Field main arena and the friendship center — and convert it from using electricity to gas power.
Upgrades to the friendship center have been taking place for the past couple of years.
They began after the City of Fremont and Northeast Nebraska Development District (NENEDD) conducted a needs assessment.
The assessment involved Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) updates and removal of architectural barriers that could limit or keep people with disabilities from obtaining goods or services at the senior center.
Although the friendship center met all the building codes in 1989, ADA requirements are continually updated. Facility restrooms were in need of updates for current requirements, Koski said.
The city participates in the Community Development Block Grant Comprehensive Revitalization programs and received a $200,000 grant for ADA updates. The city is providing a $40,000 match to those funds.
It also has received in $107,000 CDBG funds for the removal of architectural barriers. The city’s match is $7,750.
The total of available funds for the projects is $354,750. At this point, the remaining balance is $146,034.
Friendship center patrons have expressed appreciation for the updates as have Laurie Harms, center manager.
“It’s nice to have it all upgraded and bright and new,” Harms said. “We’ve done a lot of decorating.
“You need to stay up-to-date, modern and keep it fresh and new so when people walk in it’s bright and welcoming.”