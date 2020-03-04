Friendship center moving ahead with awning

Existing sidewalks have some uneven spots which allow water to pool and in the winter it freezes causing potential slip hazards.

“We’re looking at a heated sidewalk out there, because we’re going to do some energy efficiencies in this building,” Koski said.

An energy efficiency study has been in progress.

The city plans to run gas lines from the street to the sidewalk to the entire building — Christensen Field main arena and the friendship center — and convert it from using electricity to gas power.

Upgrades to the friendship center have been taking place for the past couple of years.

They began after the City of Fremont and Northeast Nebraska Development District (NENEDD) conducted a needs assessment.

The assessment involved Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) updates and removal of architectural barriers that could limit or keep people with disabilities from obtaining goods or services at the senior center.

Although the friendship center met all the building codes in 1989, ADA requirements are continually updated. Facility restrooms were in need of updates for current requirements, Koski said.