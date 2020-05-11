Friendship center offers Grab and Go meals

They’re back.
Again this week, the Fremont Friendship Center is offering Grab and Go meals.
Seniors ages 60 and older, who make reservations, are invited to get a packaged hot lunch from the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging. The suggested donation is $4, but seniors can pay what they’re able to.
“We do not keep track of how much they give; they put it in an envelope and it’s anonymous,” said Laurie Harms, center manager. “The best news — I think — is that it’s open to all seniors in Fremont now, not just the center participants, which is exciting.”
Meals will be distributed between 11:30 a.m. and noon, Mondays-Friday in the center parking lot at 1730 W. 16th St., Fremont.
Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.
“We’ll take their reservations,” Harms said. “We will have to get a little background information on them.”
The next day, a senior can drive up to the east side of the building and get the meal. They remain in their cars. Staffers wearing masks and gloves hand the meals to those in the vehicles.
Seniors hand in an envelope with their donation. They will receive an envelope in their meal for the next day and can drive home to eat their meal.
Grab and Go meals were offered after the center temporarily closed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The program then was discontinued until recently.
Harms said the meal service started again on May 4.
“They feel like there’s a great need for the seniors in Fremont to have a hot meal that is provided for them at an economical price,” she said.
Harms is pleased to see the program’s return.
“It’s a great program and I think the lunches are really good,” Harms said. “I think they’re very well prepared. The people, who fix them in Omaha, bring them to us.”
On Wednesday, the meal will feature baked ham with a citrus glaze. Meals include a main dish, potato or other starch, vegetable, fruit or dessert and milk.
Thus far, the center’s highest number of those getting meals has been 18 in a day.
“We would like to like to triple that number if we could,” she said. “Mainly, it’s just getting the word out.”
Harms pointed out the program’s importance for seniors.
“It provides a well-balanced meal for them one time a day,” she said.
The program also gets seniors out of their homes safely.
“It’s a benefit for them to be out and get to see somebody,” Harms said.
Staffers, who practice social distancing while distributing the meals, enjoy seeing the seniors.
“It’s great to see the people participating in the program,” said staffer Marv Steffensmeier.
Staffer Norma Hagerty also sees the benefits.
“It’s a fun way to give people an opportunity to get a hot meal,” she said.
What’s more, seniors who get the meals don’t have to go shopping at a grocery store as often — especially since older adults, who are among the most vulnerable to COVID-19 complications, are being advised to stay home and avoid other people.
Before the center temporarily closed on March 9, it served between 45 and 50 people each weekday.
It has long offered a lunch at a reduced cost and a variety of activities from musical entertainment to chair volleyball, Tai Chi and line dancing classes.
Harms said she doesn’t know when the Friendship Center will open again. She knows it won’t be open in May.
“Beyond that, I’m anxiously waiting to hear when we might get to open again,” Harms said. “We do want to put the safety of the seniors first so I will wait patiently for the administration of the city to let me know when we can open.”
Harms misses the seniors. She knows seniors can become bored and lonesome. They miss their friends. Some call the center to talk.
Some have called and left messages, crying and saying how badly they miss everyone, Harms said.
“It’s kind of heartbreaking when you get those messages,” Harms said. “Just a handful have called and left us messages like that. Others call just to chit chat.”
