Friendship center offers Grab and Go meals

They’re back.

Again this week, the Fremont Friendship Center is offering Grab and Go meals.

Seniors ages 60 and older, who make reservations, are invited to get a packaged hot lunch from the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging. The suggested donation is $4, but seniors can pay what they’re able to.

“We do not keep track of how much they give; they put it in an envelope and it’s anonymous,” said Laurie Harms, center manager. “The best news — I think — is that it’s open to all seniors in Fremont now, not just the center participants, which is exciting.”

Meals will be distributed between 11:30 a.m. and noon, Mondays-Friday in the center parking lot at 1730 W. 16th St., Fremont.

Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

“We’ll take their reservations,” Harms said. “We will have to get a little background information on them.”

The next day, a senior can drive up to the east side of the building and get the meal. They remain in their cars. Staffers wearing masks and gloves hand the meals to those in the vehicles.