Friendship center plans Wednesday activities

“We don’t want a lot of congregating,” Harms said. “If people congregate, they tend to be closer than 6 feet apart.”

Attendees enter on the far east side of the building. They need to bring their own chairs.

There will be temperature checks and seniors will be asked a series of questions to make sure they’re feeling well before they go into the building.

Once inside, they will be asked to sit in their chairs — 6 feet apart. If they are a couple or from the same household, they can sit together.

Masks are recommended. Line dancing will be allowed with the 6-foot social distance.

No refreshments will be served, but seniors can bring their own bottle of water or coffee.

“We want people to feel safe to come,” Harms said. “We know not everybody will want to come and that’s OK. It just depends on the level of comfort they have in dealing with all of the coronavirus.”

Harms said she’s talked with the Three Rivers Public Health Department and Kim Koski, director of the Fremont Parks and Recreation Department, about the opportunity.

Both have been amazing, Harms said warmly.