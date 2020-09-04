Friendship Center reopening

Laurie Harms’ enthusiasm is evident.
She’s so pleased that the Fremont Friendship Center will be open — albeit for 1 ½ hours Mondays through Fridays — starting Sept. 14.
The center will be open from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Check-in will be from 9:45 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.
In the past, regular attendees and guests have been able to come and go as they wanted.
But right now, they’ll need to come in during that half-hour time span so temperatures can be taken and symptom checks can be completed before they can come into the building.
Once inside, attendees will be able to participate in a non-contact group activity, such as bingo, Wheel of Fortune or trivia. There will be one activity each day. A variety of activities are planned.
Those who’ve ordered Grab and Go meals will be able to pick up their meal as they leave, said Harms, the center manager.
“We’re not serving meals here at the center at this point,” Harms added.
Harms said as many as 40 Grab and Go meals have been provided on a given weekday.
As many as 65 people have attended Wednesday morning entertainment offerings, which began a few weeks ago.
Now, Harms noted that on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, attendees will gather on the friendship center side of Christensen Field.
They will continue to gather on Wednesdays in the main arena at Christensen Field, adjoining the friendship center. Check-in time is 9:45 a.m.
“We’re doing that so there’s plenty of room for social distancing where they can line dance,” Harms said.
Harms and her staff look forward to this new opportunity.
“We’re really excited,” Harms said. “We’re going to be very, very cautious. There’s lots of handwashing and sanitizing and social distancing. We know that not everybody’s going to be comfortable yet to come, but for the ones who are, it’s time we’re getting back to serving them.”
The Grab and Go meals are for seniors ages 60 and older, who make reservations. A packaged hot lunch is available from the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging on weekdays. The suggested donation is $4, but seniors can pay what they’re able to.
Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.
