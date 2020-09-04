Friendship Center reopening

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Laurie Harms’ enthusiasm is evident.

She’s so pleased that the Fremont Friendship Center will be open — albeit for 1 ½ hours Mondays through Fridays — starting Sept. 14.

The center will be open from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Check-in will be from 9:45 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

In the past, regular attendees and guests have been able to come and go as they wanted.

But right now, they’ll need to come in during that half-hour time span so temperatures can be taken and symptom checks can be completed before they can come into the building.

Once inside, attendees will be able to participate in a non-contact group activity, such as bingo, Wheel of Fortune or trivia. There will be one activity each day. A variety of activities are planned.

Those who’ve ordered Grab and Go meals will be able to pick up their meal as they leave, said Harms, the center manager.

“We’re not serving meals here at the center at this point,” Harms added.

Harms said as many as 40 Grab and Go meals have been provided on a given weekday.