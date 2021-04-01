From cornfields to the capitol city, a Wahoo duo hope to educate public on Nebraska's towns

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For awhile, Varner and Schneider would plan their trips around four-day rotations. During those times, Varner said he would pick out a location on the map and visit every town on the way there.

Varner and Schneider knew they would have to dedicate more time to travel to towns like Chadron in the state's Panhandle. So, the pair organized a trip to western Nebraska, covering 198 towns over eight days.

That trip alone accounted for more than 4,500 miles of driving.

Throughout the journey, Varner said there was never a doubt the pair wouldn't complete that goal. He said that determination only grew as more people began following the trip.

"If we just bail on this project, we're letting down literally thousands of people that are following and holding on, so that was kind of the motivating factor," he said.

After completing the trip, Varner and Schneider began receiving feedback to put together a book on their travels. While it was the furthest thing from his mind when Varner started travelling in April, he said the idea grew on him.