From cornfields to the capitol city, a Wahoo duo hope to educate public on Nebraska's towns

Seth Varner and Austin Schneider can tell you a thing or two about the state of Nebraska.
The Wahoo natives have traveled to all 531 incorporated towns in the state last summer after being forced to return home following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pair documented their journey across the way, amassing more than 24,000 followers. In the fall, Varner and Schneider published their own book, titled "Visit531 Nebraska." The book went on sale in late November and has since been distributed to museums and other stores across the state.
Now, Varner and Schneider will return to Fremont as guest speakers for the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce's Youth Leadership Academy.
Varner said the journey started after the pair returned to Wahoo after being sent home from college due to the pandemic. Both worked at the town's local Dairy Queen and would often spend their nights driving around town.
About a month after returning home, Varner said he needed to find something new to do.
"I'm really bored, right," he said. "I think we need to do something with our summer, so I kind of just thought: Why don't we visit every incorporated town in the state?"
Varner approached Schneider with the idea and the pair never looked back.
For awhile, Varner and Schneider would plan their trips around four-day rotations. During those times, Varner said he would pick out a location on the map and visit every town on the way there.
Varner and Schneider knew they would have to dedicate more time to travel to towns like Chadron in the state's Panhandle. So, the pair organized a trip to western Nebraska, covering 198 towns over eight days.
That trip alone accounted for more than 4,500 miles of driving.
Throughout the journey, Varner said there was never a doubt the pair wouldn't complete that goal. He said that determination only grew as more people began following the trip.
"If we just bail on this project, we're letting down literally thousands of people that are following and holding on, so that was kind of the motivating factor," he said.
After completing the trip, Varner and Schneider began receiving feedback to put together a book on their travels. While it was the furthest thing from his mind when Varner started travelling in April, he said the idea grew on him.
"I don't see why I can't put in the time and the effort to put together a book, so throughout the fall the fall when I wasn't having a social life or doing homework I spent like 600 or 700 hours bringing that whole book together," he said. "The book kind of came as a surprise."
Varner never expected to gain such a following while documenting the journey across the state. What started as a simple way to escape boredom in the middle of a pandemic has turned into what Varner described as a "life-changing experience."
"It's kind of become a giant source of inspiration to go and see the state," he said. " ... It's just so special that people actually take an interest in just a couple of guys traveling around the state. People are starting to realize that Nebraska is more than just football and cornfields."