Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Haroon Idrees confronted the night watchman who pointed the gun at him.

Standing in a rural church parking lot in Pakistan, Idrees warned the watchman that the gun wasn’t a toy and he should put it away.

The watchman shot him in his thighs.

“I started running,” Idrees said. “I don’t know how I had the energy. I was bleeding like crazy. … I was running for my life.”

Almost 14 years later, Idrees recalls that night and other experiences, including the death of a Christian friend and a threatening letter from the Taliban. Idrees has good memories, too, of getting married, starting a family, and the years of service that’s brought him from Pakistan – where he was born and grew up—to Nebraska.

Since 2020, Idrees has been associate campus pastor of Lifegate Church in Fremont. Idrees enjoys a ministry he didn’t envision as a boy growing up in Peshawar, a city of 3.5 million people.

Idrees grew up with three brothers and two sisters in a traditional Christian home.

He didn’t always go to church.

“I would pretend like I was going to a church, but I would skip and go play cricket instead,” he said. “Cricket was my passion and when I was little, my goal was to become a professional cricketer.”

Idrees dreamed of traveling around the world, making lots of money and becoming famous. He was in college when a close friend began attending an Assemblies of God church.

“God changed his life and he was convinced that I should go and check out his church, but I was very devoted to cricket and so I would always excuse myself,” Idrees said.

One weekend, Idrees agreed to attend a youth rally so he could tell his friend that he didn’t like the church and ask to stop being invited.

At the rally, Idrees resisted an inner nudge when the pastor asked youth to come to the altar and invite Jesus to come into their hearts and be their Lord and Savior.

Then he went.

Idrees said he began crying at the altar, realizing he’d been living his life away from Christ and not doing what he was called to. He prayed, asking forgiveness for his sins and inviting Jesus into his heart.

He became involved in church youth activities. His parents weren’t happy and mistakenly thought he was in a cult, but family and friends began to notice a change. Idrees said he became more kind and loving.

“I wouldn’t say I became a saint, but my overall attitude changed,” he said.

He prayed that God would change his family’s hearts and lives and started inviting them to church.

Idrees also began working for a foreign Christian organization. He eventually met his future spouse, who worked for a different Christian group.

In early 2005, Nebraskan Carla Renter, a registered nurse, came with other American medical personnel to serve in Pakistan. She noticed Idrees, now also a youth leader in his church. An acquaintance told Idrees that Renter kind of liked him.

Idrees was drawn to the pretty woman. In the conservative Pakistani culture, men and women don’t talk to the opposite gender unless they know each other, but Idrees would say “hello” when Renter passed by. They became Facebook friends and talked a little at youth events.

Renter went with an American doctor to provide clinics for hygiene and other basic needs for women and children in villages outside the city.

Sajid and Sarah Williams began working for the same Christian organization as Renter. The Pakistani couple went to Idrees’s church.

One evening, police called Idrees and said he needed to bail Sajid out of jail.

Idrees knew they weren’t telling him the whole story and went to the police station with two older men from the church. It was very dark when they reached the station.

Idrees’s heart was beating rapidly when police said the men needed to go into another room and see if they recognized Sajid. They entered the room where they saw a sheet-covered body on a bed.

“We removed the cover and I recognized right away it was Sajid,” Idrees said.

Idrees and the other men cried and asked what happened.

“We were completely numb,” Idrees said. “We didn’t know what to do in that situation.”

They’d learn Sajid had talked to Sarah that afternoon and was bringing gifts home to his family. On the way, Sajid was fatally shot by radical Muslim men.

“We lost a very good, Godly man,” Idrees said. “Because of his faith and his work, he lost his life.”

Renter had been living in Tank, a more dangerous Pakistan city close to the Afghanistan border. She then went to Peshawar, where she stayed awhile with the now-widowed Sarah and baby daughter, Hosanna.

Idrees and Renter began talking more. He said Pakistan really doesn’t have a dating concept.

“We decided we needed to talk to our families and our leaders,” he said.

Her pastor in Omaha and his in Peshawar agreed the two could meet privately with supervision. Renter moved back to Tank, where a kindly couple let them meet in their home.

He missed her when she returned to the U.S. for a furlough in 2008.

One day, Idrees received a threatening letter from the Taliban, which said he needed to stop working for the Christian organization and quit meeting with the American woman or he’d be responsible for his consequences.

“Which would mean they could kill me. Nobody would stop them,” he said. “Because of my Christian faith and work, I was their target.”

After talking with the Christian organization’s leader and his pastor, Idrees maintained a low profile for a couple weeks, then said he felt “total peace” about returning to work.

He grasped the message of Christ in Matthew 10:28: “Do not fear those who kill the body, but cannot kill the soul; rather fear him who can destroy both soul and body in hell.”

Idrees remained vigilant of his surroundings and didn’t go out alone, but decided not to let fear control him.

He also began attending Bible school part time.

Idrees wanted to come to America in 2008 to get Renter’s parents’ blessing to marry her.

He wasn’t able to get a visa. But on Christmas Day, Idrees’s and Renter’s families talked via Skype. Renter’s father said God had been speaking to him—that Idrees was the man for his daughter. He gave his full blessing.

“I was blown away and super excited and happy and Carla was crying. Nobody knew that was coming,” Idrees said.

Renter returned to Pakistan and they were engaged amid friends and his family in February 2009. Her family then came to Pakistan, where they married in April 2009. As per custom, the wedding took place the first day followed by two days of celebration.

“It was really, really fun,” Idrees said.

In July 2009, the watchman—in a non-Taliban-motivated incident—shot Idrees, who ran with 12 holes in one leg and nine in the other. A taxi driver threw Idrees in a cab and sped toward a hospital. Idrees called his wife, saying he’d been shot.

Then his phone disconnected.

Idrees called his two oldest brothers asking them to bring Carla to the hospital. But as with other gunshot cases, this hospital and others wanted police clearance before treating him. Carla rushed her husband to between five and seven hospitals trying to get him the quickly needed help.

He credits God for keeping him alive.

Eventually, one hospital stopped his bleeding and kept him overnight.

Then a friend, who worked at a Red Cross M*A*S*H unit-type hospital, encouraged Idrees’ brother to take him there. Idrees said Taliban leaders had made a contract with that facility that they wouldn’t blow it up if that hospital also treated some of the Taliban soldiers.

He ended up having three surgeries. At one point, his hospital bed was in between the beds of two Taliban soldiers, whose leader visited them.

Idrees told Carla not to visit, but she wore a burka and visited anyway. Because she was fluent in the language, she remained undetected.

He recovered and they forgave the night watchman.

In 2010, they came to the United States to have their first daughter, Hadassah Pearl. They later returned to Pakistan and worked full time for a church. She also was involved in medical camps in villages and he became involved in a Christian radio ministry.

They returned to the U.S. to have their second daughter, Arayshel Margaret, in 2012. Born with a brain injury, the child wasn’t able to walk, talk or eat. The family stayed in America. Arayshel was almost 7 ½ years old when she passed away in September 2019.

Idrees, who’d gotten his work permit and residency, had been hired in 2016 as associate outreach pastor at Omaha’s Lifegate Church.

In 2020, he joined the Lifegate team in Fremont, where the Rev. Robert Wilson is campus pastor. The Idreeses enjoy meeting new people.

“I love this smaller campus,” Idrees said. “We believe God has called us to Fremont.”