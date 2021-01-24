From the Editor: Come and join us

Collin Spilinek and Noah Johnson are our two rookies, so to speak. Both have just over a year under their belt here at the Tribune. Collin keeps us all up to date with the Dodge County Board of Supervisors, district court, and local business news. Noah has tackled the Fremont City Council during one of, if not the most, contentious time in its history. He also focuses on education, following Fremont Public Schools and Midland University. Both produced award-worthy stories in 2020. Noah told the story of a family nervously sending a daughter off to kindergarten during a pandemic after losing a daughter nearly 10 years ago during the H1N1 pandemic. Other stories told of a 9-year-old double amputee and how a Midland student peacefully protested following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Collin wrote the story of Shih-Ping Fu when he closed up his Chinese restaurant, Brass Wok, after retiring. He spoke to Adam Monke who ran to Lincoln and back to help raise money for the Fremont Family YMCA. Collin also told the stories of the Fremont Chamber’s 20 Under 40