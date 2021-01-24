From the Editor: Come and join us

I don’t get to do this very often.
Usually, I’m sitting in my office with my eyes jumping from screen to screen to provide you with the best local news. It’s not really an office, though, I’d say cubicle. Can you call it an office if it has no ceiling? I’ve got a door, though, so I’m halfway there.
I digress. Today, I get to do something I’ve wanted to do for a long time. I get to offer the lowest deal yet for an online subscription to FremontTribune.com. I want everyone to see just how valuable we are to the community. First, though, I must tell you about our reporters and all the hard work they put into bringing you the best local content.
For instance:
- If you have only just started following along with our sports editor, Randy Speer, don’t be surprised if you see a dizzying number of Tweets and datelines from all over the state in a given week. A good example is from mid-October where he traveled to Norfolk for girls state golf early in the week, was at home for a Bergan volleyball match another night and at boys state tennis Thursday and also Friday morning before heading to Oakland for the Clash of the Knights on the football field. Last spring, he shuttled between Omaha, Fremont and Gretna following the First State Bank Seniors and Reserves teams during their final week of the season. If you can’t spot him at a game of one of the local 64 local high school and college teams, he’ll likely be in North Bend, Arlington, Cedar Bluffs and at Logan View High School covering a game. The sports department is well worth the follow on Twitter [@FremontSports] as a hub for all things sports regarding Fremont and the area. Randy tags us on all his tweets when he’s out covering a game.
- The newsroom’s self-described Warhorse is Tammy Real-McKeighan. In addition to keeping us all up to date with news from the airport, parks and library, she writes memorable feature stories week after week. In 2020, she wrote stories on the
; on
; and on folks whose parents recalled when
- . She also wrote about how health care workers and families were affected by COVID-19. One told the story of nurses on the frontlines. Another told about a woman who wasn’t able to be with her dying sister. And of course, Tammy writes the ever-popular Spiritual Spinach column every week for which she gets multiple “thank yous.”
Collin Spilinek and Noah Johnson are our two rookies, so to speak. Both have just over a year under their belt here at the Tribune. Collin keeps us all up to date with the Dodge County Board of Supervisors, district court, and local business news. Noah has tackled the Fremont City Council during one of, if not the most, contentious time in its history. He also focuses on education, following Fremont Public Schools and Midland University. Both produced award-worthy stories in 2020. Noah told the story of a family nervously sending a daughter off to kindergarten during a pandemic after losing a daughter nearly 10 years ago during the H1N1 pandemic. Other stories told of a 9-year-old double amputee and how a Midland student peacefully protested following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Collin wrote the story of Shih-Ping Fu when he closed up his Chinese restaurant, Brass Wok, after retiring. He spoke to Adam Monke who ran to Lincoln and back to help raise money for the Fremont Family YMCA. Collin also told the stories of the Fremont Chamber’s 20 Under 40
- business leaders in Fremont. Both Noah and Collin will keep you up to date with the stories they are pursuing at @FremontTribune on Twitter.
- taking photos or going to see a display of Jim Henson’s creations or poinsettia trees for our Entertainment page. When it’s not that time of year, she keeps everyone updated with things to do in and around Fremont. She also types obits, anniversaries, engagements, birthdays, calendars, menus, education news, real estate transfers and the list goes on and on.
In addition to those stories, the newsroom covered the 2020 election with pre- and post-election stories focused on our local races. Today, you’ll find in-depth stories in our annual Progress section. These stories tackle the tough questions like what is next for the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Fremont Police Department after voters voted against a new joint law enforcement center; what is next for the residents of Winslow after the flood of 2019; and where does the local school district stand in regard to building maintenance and updates. We also have stories on Midland University and how they are adding academic programs and enjoying swimming success after just a few short years in existence. We can’t forget COVID-19 and how some local businesses were affected.
If you’ve missed these stories or the other great work by our dedicated team of journalists, one of two things is likely: Either you’ve taken “shelter in place” to include avoiding the news or you don’t have a print or digital subscription to the Fremont Tribune and FremontTribune.com.
This just happens to be your lucky day. I’ve been authorized to offer a special digital rate so if you want to join the list of growing Tribune readers online, simply go to [go.fremonttribune.com/editorspecial12]. The offer was also posted on social media so make sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook.
We have two offers that will bring you closer to enjoying all the hard work from the newsroom to provide you with the best local coverage. We now have an offer of 52 weeks for just 26 bucks! That’s our lowest rate yet! If just half a year is more to your liking we also have an offer of 26 weeks for $19.99.
I really hope you’ll consider joining us if you aren’t already. Not only will you have access to minute-to-minute news all day, every day, but you’ll also ensure that local, award-winning journalists will be able to serve you for years to come.
Thank you for being a loyal reader of the Fremont Tribune!
Tony Gray is the managing editor of the Tribune.