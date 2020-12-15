Frontline workers at Methodist Fremont Health to become among first in area to receive COVID-19 vaccine

System received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday morning, marking an important milestone in the hospital’s battle against the virus.
Approximately 1,775 doses of the Pfizer-BionNTech COVID-19 vaccine arrived at Methodist Health System, all of which will be distributed to frontline workers across the system’s three hospitals, including Methodist Fremont Health.
The doses of the vaccine that arrived in Fremont today represent some of the 15,600 Pfizer vaccines that are expected to arrive across the state by the end of the week.
Paula Danekas, pharmacy service executive at Methodist Hospital, said the process leading up to the vaccines arrival was unlike anything the hospital had done before.
“This is the first time that we’ve been involved in anything this intricate and it’s great for us to be able to be part of the first recipients of the frozen vaccine,” she said.
Danekas said the hospital’s first obstacle came when determining whether it was even capable of storing the “ultra cold” vaccine, which needs to be stored at -70 Celsius.
“After that, there are a lot of steps that the company has given to us,” she said.
The vaccines arrived at the hospital with a timer and temperature monitor attached to it, ensuring the doses were kept at an appropriate temperature during shipping.
Upon arrival, staff have just five minutes to transfer the product from its original shipping container to a sub-zero freezer.
From there, the almost 2,000 doses of the vaccine will be divvied up between the three hospitals for use.
Danekas said it was important for the hospital to ensure that the correct steps were in place prior to the vaccine’s arrival.
“... We don’t necessarily want to be first if we don’t have all of our processes in place and it being done correctly,” she said.
Nick Hummel, pharmacy director at Methodist Fremont Health, said the hospital received 40 vials of the vaccine on Tuesday, which will allow for about 200 doses to be delivered in the coming days.
Hummel said the vaccines were kept refrigerated over ice packs during transportation from Omaha to Fremont. Due to limitations with having to break up the larger boxes the vaccines arrive in, he said the doses could not be kept in ultra-cold storage.
Brett Richmond, president and CEO of Methodist Fremont Health, said the first doses will be targeted toward caregivers working in areas such as the emergency department, acute nursing, urgent care and Dunklau Gardens, the hospital’s long-term care and skilled nursing facility.
In total, that group represents about 350 employees, meaning not every worker will be able to receive a vaccination in the coming days.
As the hospital begins to become more comfortable administering the vaccine, Hummel said it will need to focus on the logistics of drawing up doses for larger numbers of people.
“It’s only good for five days in the fridge,” he said. “It’s only good for six hours once it is diluted and it is only good for two hours once it is at room temperature, so it’s really about timing and setting up the logistics so we don’t waste any of our doses.”
Richmond said the arrival of the vaccine marks a “monumental and exciting moment” for the hospital and local community.
“We’re nine months deep into the pandemic and I think, oftentimes, all of us have struggled to kind of see the end in sight,” he said. “And I think, in many ways, the arrival of the vaccine today kind of gives us all some hope that the end is in sight.”
A press release from Three Rivers Public Health Department acknowledging the arrival of the vaccine stated individuals should continue practicing good habits to reduce the spread of the virus.
“3RPHD reminds you that even when the vaccine becomes widely available, we will still need to practice excellent hand hygiene, wear masks, and avoid crowds until the transmission rates come down,” the health department stated in the press release.
Josie Abboud, president and CEO of Methodist Hospital and Methodist Women’s Hospital, said the excitement surrounding the arrival of the vaccine was difficult to put into words.
“We’ve been waiting for this moment really since March,” she said. “When the pandemic hit, [there was] a lot of fear and anxiety, but you really saw the country, and really the world, pull together and get into Operation Warp Speed so that we could have this day when the vaccines finally arrived.”
By giving the vaccine to the system’s frontline workers first, Abboud said hospitals are showing how much they care about their staff.
“It’s critically important that they stay protected, so we’re proud to be able to offer it to them first and it is one more measure that Methodist is taking to ensure the well being and the support of our frontline workers and eventually our community as a whole. We’re just so excited to be apart of it.”
