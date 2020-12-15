Frontline workers at Methodist Fremont Health to become among first in area to receive COVID-19 vaccine

As the hospital begins to become more comfortable administering the vaccine, Hummel said it will need to focus on the logistics of drawing up doses for larger numbers of people.

“It’s only good for five days in the fridge,” he said. “It’s only good for six hours once it is diluted and it is only good for two hours once it is at room temperature, so it’s really about timing and setting up the logistics so we don’t waste any of our doses.”

Richmond said the arrival of the vaccine marks a “monumental and exciting moment” for the hospital and local community.

“We’re nine months deep into the pandemic and I think, oftentimes, all of us have struggled to kind of see the end in sight,” he said. “And I think, in many ways, the arrival of the vaccine today kind of gives us all some hope that the end is in sight.”

A press release from Three Rivers Public Health Department acknowledging the arrival of the vaccine stated individuals should continue practicing good habits to reduce the spread of the virus.

“3RPHD reminds you that even when the vaccine becomes widely available, we will still need to practice excellent hand hygiene, wear masks, and avoid crowds until the transmission rates come down,” the health department stated in the press release.